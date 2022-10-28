Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
3 surprise Yankees trade targets who could change 2023 roster
The New York Yankees, uh, have some work to do during the 2022-23 offseason, which involves battling back a horde of Aaron Judge-related rumors about his dissatisfaction, likes and dislikes, and how he’s worried the pinstripes might hide his true physique as he ages. Bringing back Judge — or...
NBC Sports
Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Yankees’ rival to get new ballpark without changing cities, MLB commissioner predicts
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred believes that while the A’s must continue looking into moving out of Oakland and away from its decrepit ballpark, one of the Yankees’ AL East rival likely will stay in the Sunshine State. “I see Tampa differently,” Manfred told Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on...
Who is newly hired White Sox manager Pedro Grifol?
The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to multiple reports, first reported by ESPN's Buster Olney. According to Bob Nightengale, Grifol "blew away" the White Sox organization during his interviews and was the unanimous choice amongst the hiring committee. The...
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Giants’ pursuit of Yankees’ Aaron Judge could create awkward moment in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be a major player in the free-agent market when it comes to chasing New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The Giants hope to woo the slugger with big bucks and a chance to return to the Bay Area. Should San Francisco pry Judge...
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process
In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox will name their next manager, according to multiple reports — clearly made a great impression.
Report: Joe Espada out of running for White Sox manager job
While the Chicago White Sox have yet to fill their vacant managerial position, we at least now know one candidate who won't be getting the job. Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is out of the running to be the next White Sox manager, according to MLB.com's Scott Merkin. Espada...
Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will remain a St Louis Cardinal after opting into his contract on Saturday
Brian Cashman leaving could create worst-case scenario for Yankees, MLB insider says
Aaron Boone will be back. Brian Cashman should return as well. But until the general manager and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner put pen to paper, nothing is guaranteed. And that makes this report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman so intriguing. I think if Cashman is...
Report: Pedro Grifol expected to be hired as manager
The White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to return under Grifol's staff, according to Ken Rosenthal. Grifol reportedly interviewed with the team back in early October, along with the likes of Joe Espada,...
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Hire Matt Quatraro
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged
In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
NFL analyst says trade for Claypool to evaluate Fields
The Chicago Bears kept the ball rolling in the trade market after dealing away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith – this time acquiring Chase Claypool in exchange for their 2023 second-round pick. Ryan Poles & Co. are finally addressing the dire need for pass catchers to help Justin Fields....
Why Roquan Smith contract negotiations fell apart
When Ryan Poles first took the job as the Bears new GM, he was confident that he would be able to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with Roquan Smith. Obviously that deal never got done. “We had a difference in value,” Poles said. “I’m not going to...
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
Why an aggressive Vučević is crucial to Bulls' success
Nikola Vučević always has been and always will be a team-first player. But after a season of sacrifice as the third option last season, there’s a bit more bravado to the skilled center this season. This subtle difference began on the eve of training camp, when Vučević...
MLB commissioner doubts Oakland will keep A's
OAKLAND -- Oakland might lose yet another professional sports team, if the Major League Baseball commissioner's predictions are correct.During an interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on Sirius XM, commissioner Rob Manfred said he wasn't optimistic the Oakland A's will be able to build a new stadium in Oakland."I think the mayor in Oakland has made a huge effort to try to get it done in Oakland. It just doesn't look like it's going to happen. I'm not positive about it," he told Russo.The team's lease at the Coliseum ends after the 2024 season."I think the A's have proceeded prudently...
Mrazek on groin injuries: 'I believe it's going to turn around'
When Petr Mrazek was traded to the Blackhawks over the offseason, he had one goal in mind going into the 2022-23 campaign and that was to stay healthy while handling a starting workload. He dealt with groin injuries on three separate occasions last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the third of which sidelined him for six weeks, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
