NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 surprise Yankees trade targets who could change 2023 roster

The New York Yankees, uh, have some work to do during the 2022-23 offseason, which involves battling back a horde of Aaron Judge-related rumors about his dissatisfaction, likes and dislikes, and how he’s worried the pinstripes might hide his true physique as he ages. Bringing back Judge — or...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react

HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is newly hired White Sox manager Pedro Grifol?

The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to multiple reports, first reported by ESPN's Buster Olney. According to Bob Nightengale, Grifol "blew away" the White Sox organization during his interviews and was the unanimous choice amongst the hiring committee. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process

In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox will name their next manager, according to multiple reports — clearly made a great impression.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Pedro Grifol expected to be hired as manager

The White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to return under Grifol's staff, according to Ken Rosenthal. Grifol reportedly interviewed with the team back in early October, along with the likes of Joe Espada,...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

MLB commissioner doubts Oakland will keep A's

OAKLAND -- Oakland might lose yet another professional sports team, if the Major League Baseball commissioner's predictions are correct.During an interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on Sirius XM, commissioner Rob Manfred said he wasn't optimistic the Oakland A's will be able to build a new stadium in Oakland."I think the mayor in Oakland has made a huge effort to try to get it done in Oakland. It just doesn't look like it's going to happen. I'm not positive about it," he told Russo.The team's lease at the Coliseum ends after the 2024 season."I think the A's have proceeded prudently...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Mrazek on groin injuries: 'I believe it's going to turn around'

When Petr Mrazek was traded to the Blackhawks over the offseason, he had one goal in mind going into the 2022-23 campaign and that was to stay healthy while handling a starting workload. He dealt with groin injuries on three separate occasions last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the third of which sidelined him for six weeks, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

