High school football: Gainesville's Dock Pollard announces resignation, will finish season

After an 0-9 start to the 2022 campaign, Gainesville football head coach Dock Pollard made school officials aware of his intentions to resign at the conclusion of this season on Friday.

"I'm grateful that I've had the opportunity to coach at a school like Gainesville High School," Pollard said in an interview with the Gainesville Sun. "We've had some good times and we've had some bad times. And I'm definitely appreciative of both sides of it."

The "good times" likely refer to the Hurricanes' district championship run in 2021 — a season that saw Gainesville finish 8-3 with an unprecedented district title.

"Gainesville High School would like to thank Head Football Coach Dock Pollard for his service at our school. He has served our students very well for the past three years," Gainesville athletic director Phillip Knight said in a statement. "We are proud of Coach Pollard’s accomplishments at GHS, including a district championship last year."

However, after battling transfers in the offseason and fielding a young roster, Pollard and the 'Canes just couldn't find the success that they and the Gainesville High community expect of their football team.

In 2022, the Hurricanes have been outscored 359-65 through nine games.

"It was just one of those years where a bunch of young guys were forced to play early," Pollard said. "But those guys will be better for it."

Pollard's decision to step away from the program comes after three seasons in which he put together a 10-16 record.

While it wasn't an easy decision for Pollard, it is one that had been weighing on his mind.

"I can't quite put a thumb on a date, but it's been going on for a little while," Pollard said of grappling with the decision. "I tell the boys all the time that life's not always going to be wrapped in a box with a pretty bow on the top. You've gotta fight through the adversity... Even though I've kinda known, I can't preach one thing and not actually put some action to my words and see it all through."

Despite Friday's announcement, Pollard still has one more game in which he'll grace the sideline of Citizens Field.

The Hurricanes are set to take on the Eastside Rams in Gainesville's big inner-city rivalry game on Nov. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

"I wish GHS and the Gainesville High School community nothing but the best going forward," Pollard added.