MARATHON, Fla. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Johnny Morris presented plans for the oceanfront Valhalla Island Resort development in the Florida Keys. Valhalla Island is the largest resort property anywhere in the Florida Keys. It includes more than 175 acres and more than a mile of breathtaking beachfront property, located just 15 minutes from the Marathon International Airport, a two-hour drive from Miami, and just over an hour from Key West. Plans for the resort involve maintaining over 50% of the property’s green space.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO