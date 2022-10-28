ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids are filling up hospital beds in Mid-Michigan with a respiratory illness that can cause difficulty breathing. right now local hospitals are fighting RSV earlier than normal pushing both Covid-19 and Influenza out of first place for most children infected. Just last week, McLaren Health had...
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

No, fentanyl isn’t being passed out with Halloween candy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While fentanyl is a deadly drug, the odds of it being passed out this Halloween are highly unlikely, authorities said. “I have not heard of any items such as fentanyl being passed off as candy to kids for free,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “The more common thing that I would be concerned with are the wrappers -- have they been tampered with? And that even in my career in law enforcement -- it's just not a thing. Something always to be mindful of, but I have not seen it in my career.”
KENT COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”

This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
WALKER, MI
WWMT

Adopt Today: Maurine, the lucky black cat

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Knock on wood and cross your fingers that this adorable black cat crosses your path... At just 4-months-old, this kitten can't help but cast a sweet spell on anyone she sees, quickly unraveling those silly superstitions. Forget the rabbit's foot, Maurine is happy to rub some...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Thousands gather in Milham Park for Kzoo Park’s annual Halloween Forrest

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy