Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids are filling up hospital beds in Mid-Michigan with a respiratory illness that can cause difficulty breathing. right now local hospitals are fighting RSV earlier than normal pushing both Covid-19 and Influenza out of first place for most children infected. Just last week, McLaren Health had...
Has It Become Too Dangerous To Walk Your Dog In Grand Rapids?
Call me dramatic if you want, but while walking my dogs Benny and Paddy the other day in my neighborhood (Midtown / Eastown) I had several close calls with things that were left on the ground and could have ended badly if they had gotten a hold of them. Has...
No, fentanyl isn’t being passed out with Halloween candy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While fentanyl is a deadly drug, the odds of it being passed out this Halloween are highly unlikely, authorities said. “I have not heard of any items such as fentanyl being passed off as candy to kids for free,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “The more common thing that I would be concerned with are the wrappers -- have they been tampered with? And that even in my career in law enforcement -- it's just not a thing. Something always to be mindful of, but I have not seen it in my career.”
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”
This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
Fox17
Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
Need a Curly Hair Stylist? The Kalamazoo Area Has a Few
If you're a person with curly hair, you already know how important it is to find a stylist who knows how to work with your hair. After all, there are a lot of ways cutting curly hair can go wrong. As someone with curly hair, I've, unfortunately, had my fair...
WWMT
Adopt Today: Maurine, the lucky black cat
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Knock on wood and cross your fingers that this adorable black cat crosses your path... At just 4-months-old, this kitten can't help but cast a sweet spell on anyone she sees, quickly unraveling those silly superstitions. Forget the rabbit's foot, Maurine is happy to rub some...
Halloween events underway in Lansing
Halloween is on Monday, but celebrations are already underway in Lansing.
Fox17
Donations, volunteers needed for community Thanksgiving banquet in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland nonprofit is reaching out for donations to ensure everyone in the community has a Thanksgiving meal this year. The Great Thanksgiving Banquet is scheduled to be held at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 23 starting at 6 p.m. Gateway Mission says...
go955.com
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Have you seen this 15-year-old girl?
Jackson is 15-years-old and has been listed as a runaway. She is five feet three inches tall and weighs 121 pounds.
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week in 13 Eats, we're getting spooky! We’re headed to the famed Kirby House in Grand Haven to trick-or-treat ourselves to a Halloween feast and some fascinating ghost lore. We’re told their employees have experienced unexplainable encounters in the restaurant for decades. But...
Grand Haven church illustrates gun violence with tombstone display
Murders and suicides involving guns seem to be increasing across the state and country. One church in Grand Haven has made it their mission to make people realize the full scope of the issue.
KalamaTopia returns to Kalamazoo in November
If you're looking to gift local, consider heading to Kalamazoo for KalamaTopia on November 4th from 5-9.
Thousands gather in Milham Park for Kzoo Park’s annual Halloween Forrest
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
