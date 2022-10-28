A special Tallahassee day celebrates making meaningful connections | Candace McKibben

I wanted the day to be special but wondered how to make it so. As one of the last days that my new friend, Nabila, and her infant daughter, Nivan (Nee-Wan), would be in town, I wanted to overcome the language barrier and my uncertainties of what she might enjoy, to plan a day of deep connection.

I had asked her husband who speaks English and Dari to help me know what might be best, but when I picked her up early last Saturday morning, she typed in her Google translator, “Whatever you want to do.”

As it turned out, the day was more special and meaningful than I could have ever orchestrated. I headed from her house to the downtown Chain of Parks where we enjoyed a leisurely stroll through the offerings at the “Downtown Market Saturdays.”

Downtown and Science Fest charms

In that beautiful venue, we smelled fresh baked bread, heard exquisitely played music, saw carefully crafted art, and felt the warmth of the many Tallahasseeans who “oohed and awed” at Nabila’s beautiful baby and welcomed her to our town.

We walked from the park to Kleman Plaza where I understood a science fair was happening. It was amazing! Nabila got to touch a snake, see the sun under a filter-lensed telescope, pet a turtle, watch science experiments, and observe a child skillfully maneuver a robot, which made her giggle.

Knowing that it is Nabila’s dream to one day be a physician, we visited the FSU college of medicine tent where I explained to the enthusiastic researcher who wanted to show us the human brain model that Nabila has limited English.

Another student overheard my comment and asked if she spoke Pashtu. “Dari,” I replied, at which the student came from inside the tent to engage Nabila in conversation. She introduced Nabila to her husband and baby, who is a few months older than Nivan, and they exchanged contacts. It was music to my ears to hear their exchange and comfort to my soul to see Nabila’s relief at being able to communicate freely.

Exploring nature on film

After exploring the science fair, I thought it might be a good time to sit, allowing Nabila to nurse her child, so I bought tickets to the IMAX theater.

The featured movie could not have been more perfect. “Into America’s Wild” is a gorgeous film that captures the range and diversity of nature that can be found across North America as well as the impact of nature on people physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

It relies as much on visual as it does on the spoken word, which I imagine is helpful to someone just learning English. And while the film understandably did not have closed caption, the names of each of the beautiful, yet obscure, parts of America shown, scrolled across the screen as a helpful introduction to each segment.

I was pleased that the film shows strong women, knowing that Nabila is herself a strong woman and grateful that it portrays such beauty of the country that Nabila now calls home and is her baby’s birthright.

Monarch Butterfly Fest and shrimp

We walked back to the car parked near the downtown chain of parks and decided to head to the Monarch Butterfly Festival. It was an immersion in nature that seemed like a logical follow-up to the beauty we had just witnessed on the screen.

The drive from Tallahassee through the Apalachicola National Forest against the bright blue October sky was beautiful, and the walk to the St. Mark’s lighthouse from the prescribed parking area, passing bushes laden with Monarch butterflies, was magical.

Nabila was fascinated by the tagging of the butterflies and though not quite sure about it, allowed a ranger to place the tagged creature on her nose to send it on its long journey to Mexico.

Our last stop was at a favorite restaurant, the KastNet, on Woodville Highway, where Nabila tasted shrimp for the first time. “De-li-ci-ous!” was her assessment. The amazing cook and owner, Tu, came from the kitchen to greet Nabila and see her beautiful child. I had been telling Tu about our friends for some time and felt grateful for her to meet them.

What I learned last Saturday is that meaningful intentions and yielding to spontaneity can create much joy and the deep connections I desired. When I took Nabila and Nivan home after an easy and full day, she said in her best English, “It was a good day. I am happy.”

We are entering days on the interfaith calendar that remind us of our deep connection with each other across barriers that are permeable, not solid.

From Samhain to Day of the Dead

The ancient Celtics called them “thin places,” those locations or times where the distance between heaven and earth, the physical and the spiritual, seems thin. Such places or times are not specifically designated but made holy or sacred by the experience.

Samhain, celebrated Oct. 31-Nov. 2, is a time when pagans honor departed spirits, recognize the season of darkness, and reflect on changes in their lives.

It is in ways foundational to Halloween, All Saints Day, and All Souls Day. Those are holidays that each in their own way welcome connectedness. All Saints Day, celebrated on Nov. 1, was first documented as a celebration in the fourth century. It was officially established by Pope Gregory III in 837CE, as a day to remember martyred saints. The Christian festival of All Saints Day honors the spiritual connection between those in Heaven and on Earth.

After the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, the meaning of the word “saints” was broadened to mean all Christian believers, and All Souls Day, on November 2, honors all the faithfully departed.

In Medieval England, the day was called “All Hallows Day,” and the eve of its celebration, “All Hallows’ Eve,” from which we get the word Halloween. Halloween, celebrated on Oct. 31, is a folk tradition rather than a sacred day, and has elements of both scariness and fun.

The Day of the Dead began in what is now central and southern Mexico thousands of years ago as a way to keep the memories of those who have died alive. Rather than being somber or scary, it is a bright and colorful celebration of life celebrated on Nov. 1-2.

As these days approach and coincide with the day we will say our goodbyes to a dear family we have grown to love, I am grateful that heart connections we make with others are not limited by time and place. I pray that we all will be more intentional about deepening the connections with those we love, paying attention to the thin places life affords.

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship.

