Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
How to Get the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2
Fans can finally jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer and those wanting to rack up wins with the powerful Kastov-74U can read our guide on how to unlock it below.
How to Play Split-Screen in Modern Warfare 2
Players wondering how to enable split-screen in Modern Warfare 2 will be pleased to know that it is a returning feature, though in a limited capacity. Fans of the Call of Duty franchise typically have expectations when buying the latest entry in the series. Whether that be a campaign about the dangers of war or an extensive multiplayer mode, certain things have become staples of the Call of Duty franchise.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Hardcore?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a Hardcore mode? We've got you covered. Hardcore has long been a popular type of multiplayer mode in the Call of Duty series, providing gameplay that is much more unforgiving and "realistic." Players in Hardcore game modes have significantly less health, limited HUDs and friendly fire enabled. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Hardcore is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.
How to Disable Crossplay in Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox
Modern Warfare 2 players on PC and Xbox have been puzzled to find they can't readily disable cross-platform play between the two platforms, causing frustration among some who find the other platform has an unfair advantage. PC players may accuse console players of relying on aim assist, while Xbox players...
Modern Warfare 2 Scan and Repair: How to Fix
Here's a breakdown of how to fix the "Scan and Repair" issue in Modern Warfare 2.
Best M4 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2: Which Attachments Should You Use?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's M4 is an assault rifle that's popular among many fans. From its Stock to Barrel features, here's everything you need to know about the best loadout for the M4. The M4 is the first assault rifle that players can use in the game that...
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Release Date: When is it?
Wondering when Ranked Play is set to go live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with just about every popular multiplayer shooter these days, a competitive ranked mode is almost a must-have, especially with the complaints of skill-based matchmaking remaining to be as loud as they've ever been in gaming. Having a ranked mode goes a long way towards improving the experiences of both casual and "sweaty" players alike, as long as it's implemented properly, of course.
Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Tuning Explained
At the time of writing, weapon tuning in Modern Warfare 2 has been disabled as there is a glitch causing the game to crash when players equip five attachments onto a weapon. Modern Warfare 2, the newest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, has officially been released, and coming with it is a system that allows players to tune their weapons to their heart's content. While systems like this have always been in place in Call of Duty, the tuning system this time around allows players greater flexibility in customizing their weapons.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
WhosImmortal Dubs Underrated LMG as 'Powerhouse' for TTK in Modern Warfare 2
WhosImmortal has revealed some of his best loadouts, citing an underused LMG as one of the best weapons to work into your arsenal.
Respawn Makes Highly Requested Firing Range Change for Apex Legends Season 15
Respawn Entertainment is finally making a change to Apex Legends when Season 15 releases on Nov. 1, 2022. Respawn Entertainment is making a big change with their firing range mode in Apex Legends. Players use the firing range to test out their favorite characters and help determine which characters to use in their rotation in the game. There has been one issue though that has bothered players in the past.
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
How to Complete the Lantern Lit Challenge in Overwatch 2
The popular Overwatch Halloween event Halloween Terror is making its debut on Overwatch 2 from now until Nov. 8. Players can play Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride in the Arcade mode to complete challenges to unlock rewards. There are a handful of challenges in Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, some are more annoying than others but luckily the Lantern Lit challenge is not one of them. Here is a quick guide on how to complete the Lantern Lit challenge.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
