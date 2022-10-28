Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
dotesports.com
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
dexerto.com
New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch
Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
Where is hardcore mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?
The Tier 1 hardcore mode isn't available at launch.
Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
Nvidia confirms its latest driver is causing problems in Modern Warfare 2
Nvidia is working on a hotfix, but for now you'll want to avoid the 526.47 driver.
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
dexerto.com
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition content not showing up? Here's what to do
Infinity Ward's got a quick and easy fix for those missing Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards
dotesports.com
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working: How to Fix
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, but some players have run into some problems with the game's Vault Edition. It's been a long journey, but we've finally made it to the full release of Modern Warfare 2. After multiple betas and early access periods, players all over can now dive into the campaign and multiplayer. Those who purchased the game's Vault Edition, a pricey $100 option that came complete with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators and more for PlayStation, have logged in only to find that some of their promised content is missing.
How to Unlock the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2
Looking up how to unlock the Kastov 545 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. In Modern Warfare 2, the Kastov 45 is one of the game's 10 assault rifles at launch, and one of three Kastovia Platform Receivers in the weapon class. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
DBLTAP
