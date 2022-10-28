Just the facts: Florida State football preview, prediction vs. Georgia Tech

Florida State will have to be ready for three Georgia Tech quarterbacks.

Whether Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson or Zach Pyron will earn the start when the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC) face the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3) at noon Saturday remains unclear publicly.

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key indicated in his Tuesday press conference that backups Gibson and Pyron will play. The usual starter, Sims, permanently left the Virginia game last Thursday with a foot injury. But he was a full participant in practice Wednesday, per quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

Even if Sims is available to play and starts, though, FSU should win in convincing fashion.

Per Bet Online on Friday morning, the Seminoles are 23.5-point favorites in this game. The last time they entered a game against a Power Five opponent favored by more than 23 points, per Covers.com, came before their 43-3 victory over Wake Forest on Oct. 4, 2014. FSU was a 37.5-point favorite in that game.

So, how will this game likely unfold? Why would the Seminoles win, and why would the Yellow Jackets come out with the victory? Below is a breakdown of those scenarios, along with a score prediction.

Why FSU will win

Coming off three straight losses, FSU should be motivated to bounce back and set the tone for its final five-game stretch.

The Seminoles also are more refreshed and healthy after having an idle week. Top defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, who has missed the last five games with a lower right leg injury, may even return. He will be a game-time decision, per FSU coach Mike Norvell.

Lovett would likely feast against Georgia Tech’s offensive line, which has struggled this season. The Yellow Jackets come in at No. 125 nationally in sacks allowed per game (3.71) and No. 124 in tackles for a loss allowed per game (8.57).

And without Sims, Georgia Tech’s offense would go from bad to worse. The Yellow Jackets are No. 85 in rushing offense (137.3 yards per game), No. 110 in passing efficiency (108.29), No. 118 in total offense (311.4 yards per game) and No. 125 in scoring (16.1 points per game).

On the other side of the ball, the Seminoles should find success with the run. FSU’s ground attack, which comes in at No. 22 in yards per game (204.4), will face a Georgia Tech run defense that ranks No. 101 (177.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

Why Georgia Tech will win

A lot would need to go wrong for FSU to lose.

But Georgia Tech could conceivably make this game closer than expected.

Maybe the Seminole offense will continue to sputter in the red zone and commit self-inflicted errors. They rank No. 106 in red zone offense, converting those opportunities into points at just a 75.8% rate (21 touchdowns and four field goals across 33 attempts).

The Yellow Jackets also could find an advantage in the turnover battle. They come in at No. 4 in turnover margin (plus-1.43 per game), No. 9 in turnovers gained (16) and No. 11 in turnovers lost (six). FSU has only forced eight turnovers across seven games, which ranks No. 99.

Not to mention that Georgia Tech has played inspired since firing its previous head coach, Geoff Collins, on Sept. 26. The Yellow Jackets defeated Pittsburgh (26-21) and Duke (23-20) before losing to Virginia (16-9) last Thursday.

One more win would give Georgia Tech its most since finishing 7-6 in 2018.

Prediction

FSU is too motivated and superior talent-wise to let this game be close.

Expect the Seminoles to win by double-digits.

It’s not unrealistic, though, to think that Georgia Tech could cover the spread. The Yellow Jackets have been playing better and could force the Seminoles to kick a few field goals instead of finding the end zone.

Final score: FSU 27, Georgia Tech 10.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: FSU (4-3, 2-3 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2)

When/where: Saturday, noon; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ACC Network/94.9 FM

