Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Listed As Questionable

The important return man may not be able to play vs. the Broncos, but he did at least make the trip to London.

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear optimistic they could get wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew back this weekend against the Denver Broncos, but it doesn't look like they are out of the woods yet.

Agnew was listed as questionable to play Sunday with a knee injury, the same injury that left him unavailable in Week 7 and knocked him out of the game early in Week 6. Meanwhile, safety Tyree Gillespie, defensive lineman Adam Gotsis and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell were all ruled out and did not travel. None of the three were listed out with an injury-related issue.

“Yeah, he worked today, limited basis," Pederson said on Friday about Agnew.

"We are going to try to push him one more day tomorrow and see where he’s at, but if he can’t, then we’ll be back to where we were last weekend with Christian doing the punts and JaMycal on the kickoff returns and things of that nature. But we’ll see one more day, see where he’s at, and we’re optimistic.”

Agnew has caught seven passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns this year, scoring twice in Week 4 when the Jaguars were missing Zay Jones. He has also returned 11 punts for 64 yards (5.8 average) and seven kickoffs for 155 yards (22.1 average).

While Agnew hasn't housed a return this season like he did at multiple points last season, he is someone the Jaguars trust heavily. They turned to JaMycal Hasty and Christian Kirk to return kickoffs and punts last weekend, but neither is Agnew, who always has a green light to take any return and attempt to make a play out of it.

While the Broncos have spent most of this week practicing in London, the Jaguars left on Thursday. The fact Agnew made the trip at all is at least a good sign for his chances to play vs. Denver.

“The two other times I’ve been over here, we’ve traveled on Thursday. We got here today and keep things moving, keep things rolling," Pederson said.

"I really don’t think there’s a right or wrong answer for when teams come over, but I enjoy the Thursday into Friday. It’s kind of “shock to the system” once you get here, but we have a great team that spends a lot of hours putting this trip together. It’s seamless. I’ve just got to get out of the way, let them take over, and they tell me where I need to be.”