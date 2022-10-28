ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football: Week 11 (sectional semifinal) predictions

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Last week's sectional openers got me. Sixteen out of 19 correct. The overall season mark is 157-30. Winners tonight get to play for a trophy next week.

Here's who I see playing next week:

Lake Central (4-5) at Lafayette Jeff (7-2)

Don't put all your stock in the scores from this game the past two seasons. But put some stock into the outcomes. This Bronchos team seems determined, though the overall talent level may not be on par with some of the teams in recent years, which is no knock on the 2022 Bronchos. I think the game'll be closer than records indicate, but Jeff showed me something two weeks ago.

Prediction: Lafayette Jeff 29, Lake Central 17

McCutcheon (3-6) at Decatur Central (3-6)

I want to believe in the Mavericks here. I do think they'll fight, but Decatur Central's history trumps its 3-6 record.

Prediction: Decatur Central 21, McCutcheon 14

Plainfield (4-5) at Harrison (8-1)

Second verse, same as the first. Harrison won 22-14 in Week 2 when these two teams met for the first time in 20 years. Nine weeks later, they meet again. It'll be a good game. For awhile.

Prediction: Harrison 35, Plainfield 21.

West Lafayette (10-0) at Calumet (9-1)

When you look at the records, you expect this to be a marquee matchup. When you compare the two teams, you think otherwise.

Prediction: West Lafayette 45, Calumet 20.

Cass (6-3) at Central Catholic (7-3)

Central Catholic fans should be worried. Cass can control the game if its rushing attack is able to have success. That limits the times CC's offense gets on the field. However, I don't think Cass can defend CC's offense.

Prediction: Central Catholic 28, Cass 14.

Rochester (9-1) at Benton Central (4-6)

I am happy for the Bison. Winning four games is a big deal for that program. As much as I am rooting for win No. 5, I don't see it happening this season.

Prediction: Rochester 49, Benton Central 20.

Southmont (7-3) at Linton (10-0)

The Miners are one of the premier small school teams in Indiana. Southmont is a nice story, but tonight is asking quite a lot.

Prediction: Linton 42, Southmont 7.

Park Tudor (7-3) at Fountain Central (4-6)

We were awfully close to having this be a Clinton Prairie-Fountain Central matchup. And maybe it should be, after seeing still frames of the final series where Prairie failed to score on first-and-goal inside the 10 when Park Tudor had 12 players on defense. Anyway, Park Tudor advanced and should do so again.

Prediction: Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 14.

Taylor (2-8) at West Central (9-1)

I feel like I praise the Trojans as perhaps the best story of this season. In the past seven seasons, West Central had a combined 13 victories. Tonight, they'll get their 10th of the season.

Prediction: West Central 27, Taylor 18.

Tri-Central (4-6) at Carroll (9-1)

Carroll's march for a sectional repeat continues.

Prediction: Carroll 44, Tri-Central 11.

