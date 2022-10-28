RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, the Wake County Animal Center has taken in more than 100 animals. While they only have space for 75 dogs, they’re squeezing in 110. The center has space for 42 but is housing 76. The numbers are an example of the strain facing the center as more dogs and cats come in every day. The Wake County Animal Center is in need of people to adopt animals because it has exceeded its adoption floor capacity.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO