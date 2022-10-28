Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
After 10 years, Raleigh’s over-the-top King of Halloween just gets better and better
Jesse Jones now has more than 50 full-sized monsters in his Oakwood yard, including a full set of “Stranger Things” characters.
thisisraleigh.com
Raleigh Christmas Parade (2022): All you Need to Know Guide + Video
The sleigh bells are ringing and it’s time to grab a warm morning drink and head to the streets of downtown Raleigh for the 78th ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade (2022) presented by Shop Local Raleigh. 2021 was the year we finally experienced the Raleigh Christmas Parade for the first...
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
cbs17
Images show thief in Halloween sloth costume robbing Clayton store, police say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief who robbed a Clayton store used a Halloween costume as a disguise during the theft early Halloween morning, police said. The break-in and theft happened late Sunday and early Monday at a pizza shop in the Lowes Foods Shopping Center at 11711 U.S. 70 Business in Clayton, according to a news release from Clayton police.
visitraleigh.com
Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.: November 2022
Festivals, parades and light displays—the Raleigh area is gearing up for the holidays this month! Shopping sprees, ballets, hockey games and more make for perfect weekend adventures, date nights and family gatherings. Have your jackets, scarves and boots ready? Let's dive in!. The Power of Women in Country Music...
cbs17
Wake County Animal Center over capacity, in need of pet adopters
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, the Wake County Animal Center has taken in more than 100 animals. While they only have space for 75 dogs, they’re squeezing in 110. The center has space for 42 but is housing 76. The numbers are an example of the strain facing the center as more dogs and cats come in every day. The Wake County Animal Center is in need of people to adopt animals because it has exceeded its adoption floor capacity.
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
cbs17
35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
cbs17
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
cbs17
3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three youths were shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
cbs17
Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
cbs17
Driver flips car while distracted by cellphone in North Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man flipped the car he was driving in a North Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night while he was distracted by a cellphone, Raleigh police said. The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road near Litchford Road, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
cbs17
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
cbs17
Glenwood Ave. loses power after car crashes into utility pole Saturday night, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused a power outage on Glenwood Ave. Saturday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 10:30 p.m., officers said a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Ave. near Washington St. Raleigh police tweeted that Glenwood Ave. was closed and power was...
cbs17
Child injured by gunfire in rolling road rage in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child suffered a wound from gunfire in a road rage incident in Orange County Monday night, Hillsborough police said. Orange County deputies responded around 7 p.m. to a Shell/Quality Mart at 1414 U.S. 70, officials said in a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
