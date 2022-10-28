ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

dodgerblue.com

Scout ‘Shocked At How Boring’ Dodgers Were

During the 2022 season the Los Angeles Dodgers featured a few different celebrations from their head tap to the hang loose sign and their pepper grinding motion. While those brought some life to the team, they were only featured after a big moment, such as an RBI hit or home run. When the Dodgers were struggling, it sometimes looked like they lacked energy, which was most apparent during the National League Division Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Updated 2022 World Series Schedule After Game 3 Postponement

Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Halloween night due to inclement weather, resulting in a new 2022 World Series schedule. The Astros and Phillies will be back at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night to play Game 3. The development marked a fourth time rain has impacted a Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Yordan Álvarez Recalls Mixed Emotions From Dodgers Trade With Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers were aggressive spenders during the 2015-2016 international signing period, with the likes of Yordan Álvarez, Yadier Alvarez, Starling Heredia and Ronny Brito among their additions. Álvarez, a Cuban native, was the last of that bunch to sign with the Dodgers as an international free agent....
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wins 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

Justin Turner was named the winner of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, which is presented annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Each team nominates one player to be considered for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Wins 2022 Gold Glove Award

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts was named a 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in right field, edging out Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto. It marks the sixth time Betts has won a Gold Glove Award, previously doing so in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners

Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
dodgerblue.com

Finalists For 2022 MLB Players Choice Awards

The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) announced the full list of finalists for 2022 Players Choice Awards, which have special significance because the winners are selected in balloting among their peers. The winners will be Friday, Nov. 4, on ESPN’s 3 p.m. PT SportsCenter broadcast. Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers First Base Coach Clayton McCullough Not Hired As New Royals Manager

The Kansas City Royals named Matt Quatraro their 18th full-time manager in franchise history. Prior to choosing Quatraro, the Royals interviewed several other candidates from outside the organization, including Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough. McCullough has been a popular name for teams looking to fill vacancies on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Ryan Pepiot Thankful For ‘Memorable’ 2022 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Ryan Pepiot made his MLB debut this year and appeared in nine games (seven starts) as the team relied on their organizational pitching depth at various points throughout the season. The 24-year-old had mixed results in his first experience at the big league level, but nonetheless...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Miguel Vargas: Dodgers Postseason Roster Spot Meant ‘A Lot’

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been fortunate enough to churn out top-end talent from their farm system in the last decade, and although he isn’t touted as one of the elite prospects of the class, Miguel Vargas made his MLB debut on Aug. 3 and made enough of an impression to earn himself a spot on the postseason roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Aaron Judge Rumors: San Francisco Giants Are ‘No. 1 Choice’

When the New York Yankees 2022 season officially came to a close last week upon being eliminated by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, Aaron Judge rumors immediately began swirling as he’s due to become arguably the most sought-after players on the open market. The four-time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

