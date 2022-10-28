ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

By John Lynch
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UhV8_0iqSoFNS00

( WTRF ) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.

Three guns confiscated from West Virginia residents at Yeager Airport in 1 month

“Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic have
been forced to make difficult decisions, including not paying their utility bills so they could
make their monthly mortgage payments,” said Erica Boggess, Executive Director of the West
Virginia Housing Development Fund, which administers the Homeowners Rescue Program.

“Our program can pay those past-due bills and ensure West Virginians keep their homes, as well
as their electric or gas heat, throughout the winter.”

The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program launched in March 2022 to connect eligible
homeowners with federal COVID relief funds to help them maintain housing stability. Those
who own their homes and do not have a mortgage may still qualify for assistance with other
expenses, including utilities. To date, West Virginia Homeowners Rescue has paid $8.2 million
to about 3,100 applicants across the state.

“Many West Virginians are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, especially in their wallets,”
Boggess said. “Any homeowner who is even a month behind in their utilities should apply for
tax-free assistance so we can catch them up on those bills before winter comes.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 14

Related
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out

The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY

West Virginia man is finalist for national award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia University graduate who now works at the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is a finalist for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) 2022 Vanguard Award. In a press release Monday, the WVDOH announced that Operations Division...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
lonelyplanet.com

Winter in West Virginia is almost heaven for outdoor adventure

If it’s a wintertime adventure, it’s on tap in the Mountain State © Danita Delimont / Shutterstock. West Virginia cranks up the thrills in winter. Downhill skiing. Cross-country skiing. Ice skating. Snow tubing. Sleigh rides. You can even bounce through the forest on an ATV with snow flurries and mountain views as your backdrop. If it’s a wintertime adventure, it’s on tap in the Mountain State.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Brisk sales reported for Powerball $1 billion jackpot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Powerball retailers in the state are reporting brisk sales heading into Monday night’s drawing with the jackpot reaching $1 billion after no one hit all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.. It’s been more than three dozen drawings since there was a jackpot winner...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy