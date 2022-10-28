ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Outrage over low bond for Florida man accused of killing 5-year-old in DUI crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - People are expressing outrage as a suspected drunk driver bonds out of jail after allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy in a DUI crash in Lake County. According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 in Tavares and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Man claims 'curse' led him to drive car with 2 missing tires

MARION OAKS, Fla. — A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat

A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
LEESBURG, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot

A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick

Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
MARION COUNTY, FL

