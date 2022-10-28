Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Outrage over low bond for Florida man accused of killing 5-year-old in DUI crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - People are expressing outrage as a suspected drunk driver bonds out of jail after allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy in a DUI crash in Lake County. According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 in Tavares and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.
fox4now.com
Man claims 'curse' led him to drive car with 2 missing tires
MARION OAKS, Fla. — A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are being charged with manslaughter in an infant’s drug overdose in Lake County back in May, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Deputies around 9:30 a.m. on May 19 responded to the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue in DeLand for an unresponsive 4-month-old boy, later identified as Logan Bixler.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat
A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for two suspects who allegedly stole purse from elderly victim at Publix
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are suspected of stealing an elderly victim’s purse at the Publix located on SW Highway 200 in Ocala. Shortly before the theft, the two suspects (pictured below) entered the grocery...
cw34.com
Man threatens to skin deputy alive, claims there was paranormal activity involved
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man claimed he was cursed during a traffic stop in Marion County. On Oct. 23 around 4 a.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle driving in the area of SW 484 and the Northbound on-ramp of I-75, with its hazard lights on, and both driver's side tires appearing deflated.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man to serve three life sentences for striking detectives, motorcyclist with vehicle
A judge ordered a Crystal River man to serve three lifetimes behind bars for striking two detectives and then a motorcyclist almost three years ago while driving away from a traffic stop in his hometown. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard announced Johnny Travis Wilson’s three consecutive terms of...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 5-year-old boy critical after DUI crash in Lake County; driver arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition and a woman was seriously injured after Florida Highway Patrol says a man suspected of DUI caused a crash in Lake County on Saturday. Troopers say this happened around 8:30 a.m. on County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot
A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
wogx.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
Driver dies after hitting a mailbox, fence in early morning Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left a Winter Garden man dead. The crash happened near the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road, south of Demastus Lane around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling...
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick
Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 2-year-old girl
(Update: At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office advised that two-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner has been located and is safe.) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is turning to the public to help locate a missing and endangered two-year-old girl. According to a...
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
