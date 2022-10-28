Three keys for NM State at UMass: Can the Aggies end 21-game road losing streak?

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State is a two-point road favorite at Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies look to improve to 3-5 with a second straight victory and their first road win since 2018 at UTEP.

"Anytime you are on the road, you are seven points down," Aggies head coach Jerry Kill said. "That's how I look at it. You have to be at your best when you go into someone else's house."

NM State has lost 21 straight road games, but the Aggies beat UMass easily to finish last season and UMass is 1-6 without a FBS win.

Both teams are coming off an open week, but the Aggies did not play a scheduled home game against San Jose State due to the death of Spartans running back Camdan Wright. The Aggies will be off on Nov. 5, giving them three open weeks and two games over a five-week period.

NM State Mario Moccia said the school will shift its focus to finding an opponent for Dec. 3, starting with FCS opponents who have fewer than 11 games scheduled, therefore not needing a waiver to play an additional game.

Here are three keys for the Aggies, who kickoff at 1:30 p.m., (TV: Bally Sports Arizona Plus; The CW El Paso/Las Cruces; Comcast NM; FloFootball: Radio: 99.5 FM KXPZ).

Contain the quarterback

UMass is second to last in FBS in total offense with 243 yards per game and the Aggies are two spots ahead of them at 260 yards per game.

Offensively, UMass quarterback Gino Campiotti is their leading rusher with 380 yards. He has only attempted 74 passes this season and averages 37 pass yards per game and he's been intercepted six times. Needless to say, UMass is extremely one dimensional and it's important the Aggies need to keep it that way.

"They want to run the ball and they are determined to do it," said NM State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling, whose group has not allowed a touchdown in the past six quarters. "Their quarterback is their leading rusher and they play a couple of them. They have a big tailback who does a really good job."

NM State has had varying success against running quarterbacks. I harp on the Florida International team that surprised the Aggies with the read option. The Aggies shut down the quarterback in UNM's option run game.

"The have a lot of good skill players with a lot of formations and shifts and motions that are going to play with our eyes," Aggies safety Bryce Jackson said. "They want to run the ball with their quarterback. We definitely have to key the quarterback and be weary of his legs. They do a lot of spread and motions to get the quarterback open with different powers and counters."

Expect the secondary to be tested, but if they protect against shot plays, the defense should put forth another quality performance.

"Their passing game is a vertical threat game so you have to make sure you are on top of their routes, otherwise they will hit some shots," Dreiling said. "There are lot of matchups where they throw 50-50 balls and we have to make sure we come up with them."

Lean on the run game

UMass has a new head coach in Don Brown, and like the Aggies, the defense appears to be the strength of the team. UMass is No. 57 in rush defense, allowing 167 yards on 3.5 yards per carry. But UMass returned eight starters on defense, and the Aggies rushed for 203 yards against UMass last year in a 44-27 victory with Juwaun Price rushing for 156 yards and four TDs on 6.5 yards per carry.

The run sets up play action, so quarterback Gavin Frakes should be able to build on a solid performance against the Lobos.

Kicking game

With two struggling offenses, field position will likely play a role on Saturday.

The Aggies took advantage of a short field in the second half to control the game, and punter Josh Carlson helped them flip field position in the second half.

"We have to make sure we get them pinned in and make them go a long way down the field, and they are probably saying the same thing," Kill said.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.