SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Several migratory game bird hunting seasons are set to open on Nov. 7, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced. Seasons for duck, scaup, mergansers, coots, Canada goose, white-fronted goose and snow and blue goose will be open Tuesday through Nov. 12. A season for woodcock will open later in the month and run Nov. 28 to Dec. 6. Seasons closing this month include those for sora and Virginia rail season (closes Wednesday) and mourning dove (closes Nov. 13).

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO