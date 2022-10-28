ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld announces Election Day plans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Veteran Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner will lead Northern West Virginia's efforts in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming general election, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said Tuesday. Warner has been appointed to serve as the district...
Huntington Bank pledges $150,000 to expand Veterans Table in West Virginia

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Huntington Bank recently pledged $150,000 to help expand the Mountaineer Food Bank's Veterans Table Feeding Program in Charleston and Parkersburg. Over 13,000 veterans in West Virginia experience food insecurity, and the Veterans Table program is designed to address this, Food Bank officials say.
Duck, Canada goose, migratory game bird seasons to open Nov. 7 in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Several migratory game bird hunting seasons are set to open on Nov. 7, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced. Seasons for duck, scaup, mergansers, coots, Canada goose, white-fronted goose and snow and blue goose will be open Tuesday through Nov. 12. A season for woodcock will open later in the month and run Nov. 28 to Dec. 6. Seasons closing this month include those for sora and Virginia rail season (closes Wednesday) and mourning dove (closes Nov. 13).
Social Security Administration announces portal to obtain SSN card replacement online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Social Security Administration has introduced a new online service for residents of West Virginia available through its my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount, officials announced Tuesday. Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, said state residents can use the portal for many replacement...
Ex-Wilmington Trust president reaches settlement with SEC

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former president of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. In a court filing...
October tax revenues add to pressure for tax reform in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another month of tax revenue surpluses leave West Virginia with more than half of a billion dollars four months into the new fiscal year, while Gov. Jim Justice and state Republican lawmakers fight over how to best use those surpluses to provide tax relief. According to...
William “Bill” Gerald McDonald

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Gerald McDonald, 87, of Mount Clare, WV, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on January 28, 1935, to the late John Paul McDonald and Bernice Eleanor (Camp) McDonald.
