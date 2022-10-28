ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, CO

Checking in with Wellington residents and officials about water rates

By Bethany Osborn, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUxNh_0iqSmJpw00

Good afternoon, Coloradoan subscribers!

Reporter Bethany Osborn here.

My latest subscriber-exclusive story focuses on the growing communities portion of my beat as I dig into something we're all likely very familiar with: our water bill.

I will admit, I don't have a close relationship with water bills. I've been fortunate enough to have either lived in an apartment complex where water was a fixed rate incorporated into my monthly rent, or had roommates who paid the bill and sent me a Venmo request each month. Even now, our water is something that my partner pays for. All I know is that my water bills have never been high enough for me to question how much I was paying. I didn't realize how much of a privilege that was until I started working on this story.

If you're one of our Wellington readers and you haven't either stopped reading or given yourself a headache from rolling your eyes too hard at my experience, please know that this article is for you.

One of the first things I learned about Northern Colorado upon moving here and taking over the Growing Communities beat is that Wellington residents pay some of the highest water bills in the state. Recently, I learned from connecting with several residents that folks wanted to see an update on their situation in the Coloradoan, so that's what I tried to accomplish.

I also want to let it be known that this will hopefully be the first of many articles I will write about this issue. I am committed to digging in and asking the questions you want answers to. With that being said, this piece focuses on some of the solutions town leadership is considering in order to deliver some relief to residents, while also balancing the voices of folks who are understandably frustrated with the situation.

You'll hear from Wellington residents who moved to the town because it was affordable, but now find themselves making significant sacrifices because of their unaffordable monthly water bills. You'll also hear from residents who have watched the water issues play out in their monthly bills for a decade.

And for our other readers, especially those living in Fort Collins, if you didn't know this already, you'll learn that we're pretty lucky with regard to our water rates and infrastructure, despite some of the other things we deal with like higher rent and housing costs.

Finally, I did want to share some water conservation tips I learned throughout my reporting that I personally am going to start doing. One resident told me that they collect the water from their shower when they turn it on to let the water heat up and use it to water their plants. High water bills or not, I thought this was an excellent way to conserve. It's also probably time to stop letting the tap run for our cat who thinks she's too fancy to drink out of a bowl like all the other cats.

You can read my story next week at Coloradoan.com.

As always, thank you for reading and subscribing. Your subscription lets me write stories like this and gives me the opportunity to ask and attempt to answer questions you care about the most. And the best part of this job is that I get to learn along with you.

Happy reading.

— Bethany Osborn, bosborn@coloradoan.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent

Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Almost $75, 000 in One-Day Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser for Local Cancer Fighters

Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their 17th annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 21. All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve not only breast cancer but all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $74,633.13. The total amount raised is being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.
GREELEY, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon

A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
DENVER, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy