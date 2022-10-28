ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Related
WHSV

Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU announces Carrier Library renovations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) is unveiling plans for a newly renovated and expanded Carrier Library on campus. The renovation will ensure the library is accessible, easy to visit, environmentally responsible and welcoming for Dukes and the local community. The new building will include a 24-hour student...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Why Staunton City Council has a legislative agenda

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A legislative agenda lays out laws and policies local government wants enacted by the State General Assembly. “It’s what we would like to see the state hand down, these are issues that are above the Staunton’s city councils’ authority to vote in or vote out,” Mayor Oakes said.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts sensory friendly trunk or treat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department hosted a sensory-friendly trunk or treat at Fire Station 1 Saturday afternoon. “Throughout the month of October we have had a series of fire prevention activities, and we’ve really tried to focus our efforts on hitting all different age groups and all different populations. I feel like there are several different groups in our area that are not always represented the best or could do something more,” Lt. Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Friendly City Solar program hopeful to begin community output this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is hoping the Friendly City Solar program will go live. It has been operating under test conditions, but HEC said they are ready for commercial operation. In partnership with Dominion Energy, HEC said the program is designed as a community...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater. The concert will feature students playing different musical styles including swing, shuffle, samba, funk, rock, ballad and bebop, including...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police report 485 calls Halloween weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police had another eventful Halloween weekend, reporting around 485 calls, up from last year’s 420 calls. Major calls for the holiday weekend include more than two dozen noise violations. Harrisonburg Police is always happy to increase patrols, but hopes the public takes priority in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Same-day registration available in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall

Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
STAUNTON, VA

