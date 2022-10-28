Read full article on original website
WHSV
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
WHSV
JMU announces Carrier Library renovations
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) is unveiling plans for a newly renovated and expanded Carrier Library on campus. The renovation will ensure the library is accessible, easy to visit, environmentally responsible and welcoming for Dukes and the local community. The new building will include a 24-hour student...
NBC 29 News
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
WHSV
Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While Halloween night was rainy for trick-or-treaters around the Valley, one family kept the spirit alive with their spooky display that helped children in a special way. Lukas and Amanda Good typically go all out for Halloween each year by decorating their house on E....
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley SBDC forms council to help small businesses in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the coming weeks, many will begin shopping for holiday gifts and small businesses are preparing for the busy season. Small businesses were some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many are still working to get their traction back, new challenges have merged.
WHSV
Why Staunton City Council has a legislative agenda
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A legislative agenda lays out laws and policies local government wants enacted by the State General Assembly. “It’s what we would like to see the state hand down, these are issues that are above the Staunton’s city councils’ authority to vote in or vote out,” Mayor Oakes said.
WHSV
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools. “I knew I had to do something they’re not gonna listen to just one voice so we knew we...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts sensory friendly trunk or treat
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department hosted a sensory-friendly trunk or treat at Fire Station 1 Saturday afternoon. “Throughout the month of October we have had a series of fire prevention activities, and we’ve really tried to focus our efforts on hitting all different age groups and all different populations. I feel like there are several different groups in our area that are not always represented the best or could do something more,” Lt. Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department said.
WHSV
Friendly City Solar program hopeful to begin community output this week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is hoping the Friendly City Solar program will go live. It has been operating under test conditions, but HEC said they are ready for commercial operation. In partnership with Dominion Energy, HEC said the program is designed as a community...
WHSV
Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater. The concert will feature students playing different musical styles including swing, shuffle, samba, funk, rock, ballad and bebop, including...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police report 485 calls Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police had another eventful Halloween weekend, reporting around 485 calls, up from last year’s 420 calls. Major calls for the holiday weekend include more than two dozen noise violations. Harrisonburg Police is always happy to increase patrols, but hopes the public takes priority in...
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WHSV
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
WHSV
Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
Augusta Free Press
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
