Georgia State

115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend

Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
Online panel discussion about Georgia’s voter turnout taking place on Nov. 2

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., there will be an online panel discussion that will be centered on the record-breaking turnout in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. The topic of this online discussion panel is titled What’s Really Going on in Georgia? and it comes amidst record levels of voter turnout thus far in Georgia’s […] The post Online panel discussion about Georgia’s voter turnout taking place on Nov. 2 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period

Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

FILE - Pastor Carl Johnson from the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church prays with a large group of people before the march during the Souls to the Polls on the last day of early voting as part of one of many events prior to the general elections outside the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami. Black church leaders in Georgia are organizing rallies to try to get their congregants to vote as part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
