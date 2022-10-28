Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend
Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
Online panel discussion about Georgia’s voter turnout taking place on Nov. 2
On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., there will be an online panel discussion that will be centered on the record-breaking turnout in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. The topic of this online discussion panel is titled What’s Really Going on in Georgia? and it comes amidst record levels of voter turnout thus far in Georgia’s […] The post Online panel discussion about Georgia’s voter turnout taking place on Nov. 2 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period
Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
wabe.org
A fake elector for Trump, Burt Jones, could be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor
In the weeks after the 2020 election, Republican State Sen. Burt Jones joined a fake slate of electors for Donald Trump after Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Georgia. Roughly two years later, Jones is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Georgia – and his actions after the last election are animating the campaign in the current one.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
AOL Corp
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
FILE - Pastor Carl Johnson from the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church prays with a large group of people before the march during the Souls to the Polls on the last day of early voting as part of one of many events prior to the general elections outside the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami. Black church leaders in Georgia are organizing rallies to try to get their congregants to vote as part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
wabe.org
With the midterms looming, young Georgia voters weigh a tense political moment
Young voters ages 18 to 29 make up 17% of Georgia’s electorate. They’ve also participated in recent elections at higher rates than young voters nationwide, so they could play an important role in determining the outcome of this year’s midterms. Some of the nation’s biggest challenges, like...
WSB-TV Channel 2 hosts debate featuring candidates for Georgia governor
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2, announced the station will host the final debate in the race for Georgia’s next governor. This one-hour live debate will take place on October 30th at 7:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer.
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather
Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
Comments / 0