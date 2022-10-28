Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Recognized as a Board of Distinction by WSSDA
Steilacoom Historical School District announcement. We are pleased to announce that the Steilacoom Historical School District School Board has been selected to receive a Board of Distinction award by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). This is the second consecutive year the SHSD Board has received this honor.
The Suburban Times
The Status Studio ribbon cutting Nov. 9
The City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting for The Status Studio (4009 Bridgeport Way W, Suite G-3) on Nov. 9, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 pm. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Showcase to celebrate Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates
Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement. Graduates from the award-winning Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program will gather to showcase their businesses on Tuesday, November 8 at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood. More than 100 graduates of the (PCBA will be in attendance as exhibitors, caterers, and guests. This event is...
The Suburban Times
Sclair wins XC Championship, Runner of the Year honor
Brenna Sclair, a resident of Lakewood and Charles Wright Academy alum (Class of 2019) won the 2022 Northwest Conference Cross Country Championship after finishing the six-kilometer course in Hillsboro, Oregon in a time of 21:33. Running for George Fox University, Brenna was also named the NWC women’s runner of the year by the conference.
The Suburban Times
RFQ for Police Chief Recruitment
City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest, Washington invites submittals from experienced executive search consulting firms or individuals to assist the city with conducting a search that will lead to the selection of a new Police Chief. Click here to review the complete posting. Proposal Due Date: 11/18/2022. Read the announcement on the City of Fircrest website.
The Suburban Times
Experience the holidays with Pierce County Parks
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Parks has tons of holiday fun instore this winter for the entire family – including the dog! From November to December, here are some ways to enjoy the season with Pierce County Parks. Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets go on...
The Suburban Times
Mini Pop Up Book Sale, Nov. 12
City of Puyallup announcement. Find some great reads at our next Mini Pop Up Book Sale on November 12 from 10 to 4 in the library. All funds go to the Friends who support library programs. The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Scheduled for Violent Crime Reduction Plan Update at Study Session on Tuesday
The City Council will receive an update on the City of Tacoma’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan during Study Session this Tuesday, November 1 at noon in City Council Chambers (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, First Floor, on TV Tacoma and on ZOOM. Review progress of the Violent Crime...
The Suburban Times
South Tacoma Bike & Walk Tours
Downtown On the Go announcement. Join Downtown On the Go and Sound Transit for biking and walking tours in South Tacoma highlighting new infrastructure coming to improve access to the South Tacoma Sounder Station and surrounding neighborhoods. These new projects will provide needed safe connections for walking and biking in South Tacoma. Learn about what’s new, what’s coming up, and what’s still missing.
The Suburban Times
Mark Your Calendar for Dec. 2 Christmas Tree Lighting
City of University Place announcement. A beloved University Place tradition will return to Market Square on Friday, Dec. 2 with a celebration of the City’s Christmas Tree Lighting. Be there for Santa’s arrival, live music, school group entertainment, food vendors, and of course, the flipping of the switch that lights up the tree.
The Suburban Times
N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street work continues through mid-November
Sound Transit announcement. Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The work and schedule are dependent on the weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – November 1, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Teri Marie Radich. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
The Suburban Times
Update on Puyallup garage opening timing
Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
The Suburban Times
Local mom urges safe sleep: ‘My baby would be alive if she’d been placed on her back’
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. October was SIDS Awareness Month. It’s an important time to educate the caregivers in your baby’s life about making sure babies are staying safe while they sleep. About 3,500 infants die every year in the U.S. from a sleep-related death known as Sudden...
Comments / 0