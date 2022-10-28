ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

The Status Studio ribbon cutting Nov. 9

The City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting for The Status Studio (4009 Bridgeport Way W, Suite G-3) on Nov. 9, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 pm.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Showcase to celebrate Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement. Graduates from the award-winning Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program will gather to showcase their businesses on Tuesday, November 8 at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood. More than 100 graduates of the (PCBA will be in attendance as exhibitors, caterers, and guests. This event is...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Sclair wins XC Championship, Runner of the Year honor

Brenna Sclair, a resident of Lakewood and Charles Wright Academy alum (Class of 2019) won the 2022 Northwest Conference Cross Country Championship after finishing the six-kilometer course in Hillsboro, Oregon in a time of 21:33. Running for George Fox University, Brenna was also named the NWC women’s runner of the year by the conference.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Suburban Times

RFQ for Police Chief Recruitment

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest, Washington invites submittals from experienced executive search consulting firms or individuals to assist the city with conducting a search that will lead to the selection of a new Police Chief. Click here to review the complete posting. Proposal Due Date: 11/18/2022. Read the announcement on the City of Fircrest website.
FIRCREST, WA
The Suburban Times

Experience the holidays with Pierce County Parks

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Parks has tons of holiday fun instore this winter for the entire family – including the dog! From November to December, here are some ways to enjoy the season with Pierce County Parks. Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets go on...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Mini Pop Up Book Sale, Nov. 12

City of Puyallup announcement. Find some great reads at our next Mini Pop Up Book Sale on November 12 from 10 to 4 in the library. All funds go to the Friends who support library programs. The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

South Tacoma Bike & Walk Tours

Downtown On the Go announcement. Join Downtown On the Go and Sound Transit for biking and walking tours in South Tacoma highlighting new infrastructure coming to improve access to the South Tacoma Sounder Station and surrounding neighborhoods. These new projects will provide needed safe connections for walking and biking in South Tacoma. Learn about what’s new, what’s coming up, and what’s still missing.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Mark Your Calendar for Dec. 2 Christmas Tree Lighting

City of University Place announcement. A beloved University Place tradition will return to Market Square on Friday, Dec. 2 with a celebration of the City’s Christmas Tree Lighting. Be there for Santa’s arrival, live music, school group entertainment, food vendors, and of course, the flipping of the switch that lights up the tree.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street work continues through mid-November

Sound Transit announcement. Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The work and schedule are dependent on the weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – November 1, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Teri Marie Radich.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan

TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Update on Puyallup garage opening timing

Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
PUYALLUP, WA

