Jones County, GA

wgxa.tv

Power outage in Wilkinson County Schools, students sent home early

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wilkinson County Schools are experiencing a power failure, forcing them to close on Tuesday afternoon. The District is releasing students and sending them home by bus at 1:00. Anyone with any questions or concerns should contact the Wilkinson County Board of Education at (478) 946-5521.
WILKINSON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Mayor says MVP is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man injured in wreck on Thursday night has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unfortunate update to news from last week. A man has died from injuries he suffered after having a crash with a tractor-trailer on Pierce Avenue on Thursday night. According to deputies, 56-year-old Darrin Lewis of Macon was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he crossed the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

One person dead after fatal crash in East Dublin

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- An East Dublin man died in a crash on Highway 29 and Bank Street on Halloween night. According to Georgia State Patrol, 65-year-old Marvin Foskey was killed when a Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center lane on Highway 29, hitting Mr. Foskey's Ford Explorer head-on.
EAST DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Central Georgia CASA celebrates quarter century of helping children

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Central Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA for short, is celebrating 25 years of supporting children going through the foster care system, helping to lessen the stress of the often overwhelming process. The team of volunteers held an event at the Thomas Jackson Juvenile Justice...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Gas prices are back on the downward trend

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gas prices across the state are still dropping, returning to the downward trend we saw prior to the uptick in early October and, AAA says, they're expected to keep dropping. According to AAA, gas prices are sitting at an average of $3.15 statewide with GasBuddy reporting...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County Deputies asking for help identifying theft suspect

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a theft and is asking for the public's help identifying him. Just after 5:30 on the afternoon of October 11th, the man seen in this picture is suspected by Houston County Deputies of entering a property on Corder Road and taking several items.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Two earthquakes recorded at Lake Sinclair in less than 24 hours

LAKE SINCLAIR, Ga. - Two earthquakes have been recorded near Lake Sinclair this weekend. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened late Saturday night on the eastern side of Lake Sinclair, with an epicenter in the area of Lake Sinclair Drive. The earthquake was 9 miles north-northeast of Milledgeville and 35 miles northeast of Macon. The U.S.G.S. says the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and was very shallow. Reports on social media suggest people heard a loud boom when the earthquake happened.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Band of farmers cuts ties with groups fighting over market management

A band of farmers is seeking community support for a new producers-only farmers market in downtown Macon, citing a “tiresome and confusing fiasco” at the longstanding Wednesday Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park. The announcement by Middle Georgia Grower’s Co-Op, a collective of a dozen producers, was made...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter now guilty of having a gun

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter is now guilty on a federal gun charge. In a media release, the Department of Justice says Jeffery Maurice Willis, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Willis will be fined $250,000.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Halloween Night events in the Midstate

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Though many celebrated throughout the weekend, there's still plenty fun to be had this Halloween Monday. Tricks and treats abound! If porch lights are off on your neighborhood street, just head into town!. In Forsyth, the Downtown Square will be the place to go from 5:00...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GALLERY: Halloween 2022 Chime-In entries

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We at WGXA have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the pictures submitted by our viewers and readers for the Halloween Chime-In campaign. Here's a look at all the pictures that you've sent in so far. If you want to share more holiday, wedding, birthday, or anniversary pictures or...
MACON, GA

