Charlotte, NC

‘I’m tired of being angry’: Reward increased to $10K for information on murder of Raymond Goodman

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After receiving a private donation of $5,000, the Crime Stoppers unit has increased the reward for information in a murder case to $10,000.

Raymond Goodman, 32, was shot in Charlotte on Oct. 3 on the 3800 block of Statesville Avenue; he died from his injuries at the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MREAa_0iqSltCx00
Raymond Goodman (Courtesy: Charlotte Crime Stoppers)

“I want the gun violence to stop. I’m tired of being angry,” said Raymond’s mother, Lisa Goodman. “The families who have lost loved ones to gun violence in Charlotte just want answers and justice for our loved ones.”

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (704)-334-1600.

Queen City News

Police dispel rumor of serial killer targeting women in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.” Authorities said some of the cases […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs19news

North Carolina man arrested for fatal shooting on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 23 near the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the area of Lucky Blue’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Queen City News

Juveniles recovering after being shot overnight in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles are recovering after being shot overnight in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident after midnight near 5100 Reagan Drive. Two juvenile victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There is no motive in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

