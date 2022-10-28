Although the incumbent is the only name that will appear on the ballot, five candidates are running to become Trigg County’s top law enforcement officer. Sheriff Aaron Acree was joined by write-in candidates Mike Manzanares, Ronnie Mazac, David Tomlinson, and Mike Sandbrink during the recent News Edge Election Forum that was hosted at The Way in Cadiz.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO