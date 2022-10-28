Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Christian County High School Announces Lady Colonel Soccer Coach Resignation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler, has announced Hannah Ambrose has resigned from her position as head coach of the Lady Colonels soccer team. Ambrose led the Lady Colonels to a 9-32-4 record and a region tournament appearance in 2020. “I have loved coaching for the past...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County School Construction Projects On Track
Two major construction projects at the Trigg County School District remain on track thanks to the lack of rain over the past few weeks. Superintendent Bill Thorpe says renovation of the technology building is continuing on schedule. Thorpe says that project is scheduled to be completed by next fall. He...
Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
whvoradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured, Two Severely Injured In Trigg County Crash
Three people were injured in a wreck on US 68 in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say just before 9 am two trucks collided at the intersection of US 68 and Blue Springs Road. A helicopter was called to transport one of the people to the hospital...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz, Trigg County Lands $500K State Industrial Grant
The Cadiz-Trigg County Industrial Development Authority received confirming news Tuesday morning, when Governor Andy Beshear announced the approval of a $500,000 grant necessary for the start of I-24 Business Park upgrades costing $3.5 million. Courtesy of the recently passed HB 745, the grant comes from the Commonwealth’s “Product Development Initiative”...
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
wkdzradio.com
One Person Killed In Trigg County Crash
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck on US 68 in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say just before 9 am two trucks collided at the intersection of US 68 and Blue Springs Road. A helicopter was called to transport one of...
whvoradio.com
Long Pond Road Closed Through Tuesday for Repairs
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed Long Pond Road today to repair base failures in Christian County. The work will be addressed between KY 109 and KY 115 at mileposts 6-10. Crews will address base failures today and Tuesday and reopen the road to traffic at 3:00 pm Tuesday. There...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deadly Trigg County crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a Monday morning crash on U.S. 68 in Trigg County claimed a woman's life. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says two vehicles were involved in the 9 a.m. crash at the U.S. 68 intersection with Blue Springs Road. KSP says...
KFVS12
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
whvoradio.com
Trigg County’s Cooper Long Receives American FFA Degree
Trigg County FFA member and past chapter President Cooper Long received the American FFA Degree Saturday morning during the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Long received the honor during the final session of the convention. He served as President of the Trigg County FFA Chapter in 2020-21. Long’s work with the family beef cattle operation and his leadership as a chapter officer helped him earn the American Degree.
Landon’s Hope hopes for help
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Candidates Discuss Experience, Image
Although the incumbent is the only name that will appear on the ballot, five candidates are running to become Trigg County’s top law enforcement officer. Sheriff Aaron Acree was joined by write-in candidates Mike Manzanares, Ronnie Mazac, David Tomlinson, and Mike Sandbrink during the recent News Edge Election Forum that was hosted at The Way in Cadiz.
clarksvillenow.com
Fright on Franklin turns downtown Clarksville into circus, with lions, tigers and bears | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mermaids, superheroes, ghosts and zombies walked the streets of downtown Saturday with the return of Fright on Franklin. The event drew hundreds of children along with more than 60 candy tables hosted by Clarksville businesses and organizations. This was the first time the event...
WSMV
Man in Halloween mask steals SUV in Trigg Co.
CADIZ, Kentucky (WSMV) - The search for a vehicle thief is underway in Southern Kentucky after an SUV was stolen from a driveway on Sunday morning. According to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a Halloween mask is seen on security cameras taking a 2005 white Chevrolet Trailblazer from a driveway on Avalon Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault
Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
