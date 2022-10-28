ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $22M from Oct. 21-27

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: From energy to water, Sonja Macys understands Routt County

As fellow horse enthusiasts that have known Sonja Macys for over 15 years, we know she is not a one-trick pony. She’s the “eventer” of the horse world with an extensive knowledge and understanding of the many complex issues in Routt County. While project coordinator for Vision...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Peabody proposes ‘man camp’ to house miners near Hayden Station

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County commissioners are expected to weigh in on a proposal from the owners of Twentymile Mine to construct a “man camp” serving as workforce housing for miners near the Hayden Station. The camp would consist of 16 three-bedroom units similar to those used...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County commissioners seek applicants for Colorado River District Board

The Routt County commissioners are seeking applicants for the Routt County Representative on the Colorado River District Board of Directors. Applicants should have knowledge or understanding of the entities that address water rights in Colorado and Routt County, accounting and budgetary principles, and have existing relationships with the water managers.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Friends of the Yampa to hold its largest annual fundraiser Nov. 19

Friends of the Yampa will hold its largest annual fundraiser, Big Snow Bash, on Nov. 19, featuring live music, an online auction, and commentary from the community and special guests. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $35 for...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: I too would like to see comics back in the newspaper

Thank you, Jaxon Patch, age 9, for mentioning the fact that we no longer have comics in the Steamboat Pilot & Today. I am 64 and 1/2 years old and I too would welcome the return of some humor amongst the political bickering and negative news we are bombarded with on a daily basis.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Alice Bauer

Alice Bauer was born on March 6, 1918 in Spicer, North Park, Colorado to Edna Kinkel and Alfred Scott Graham. Except that she wasn’t – she was actually born on April 6, 1918. The doctor, who had arrived drunk and about a week late, had recorded the wrong month! Alice would regale her family with this story any time the circumstances of her birth were discussed.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury

On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Health care industry promotes learning on the job to grow staff

After two months on the job in the Patient Care Assistant program at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, 22-year-old Dajia Lewis is thinking about the possibility of attending nursing school. The Moffat County High School graduate said she loves learning but has never been great at formal academic testing. That...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Reward political candidates who put community first

I have lived in Routt County since the early 70s and have enjoyed the feeling of community that was mostly beyond the state and national partisan politics we see today. Sure, there were cultural and generational conflicts and disagreement between ranchers, the ski area, developers, ski bums, tourists and newcomers, but when the dust settled, it seemed that community came first and was a priority.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy