Routt County real estate sales eclipse $22M from Oct. 21-27

I have lived in Routt County since the early 70s and have enjoyed the feeling of community that was mostly beyond the state and national partisan politics we see today. Sure, there were cultural and generational conflicts and disagreement between ranchers, the ski area, developers, ski bums, tourists and newcomers, but when the dust settled, it seemed that community came first and was a priority.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO