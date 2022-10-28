Read full article on original website
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
How to Get the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2
Fans can finally jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer and those wanting to rack up wins with the powerful Kastov-74U can read our guide on how to unlock it below.
How to Disable Crossplay in Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox
Modern Warfare 2 players on PC and Xbox have been puzzled to find they can't readily disable cross-platform play between the two platforms, causing frustration among some who find the other platform has an unfair advantage. PC players may accuse console players of relying on aim assist, while Xbox players...
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Tuning Explained
At the time of writing, weapon tuning in Modern Warfare 2 has been disabled as there is a glitch causing the game to crash when players equip five attachments onto a weapon. Modern Warfare 2, the newest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, has officially been released, and coming with it is a system that allows players to tune their weapons to their heart's content. While systems like this have always been in place in Call of Duty, the tuning system this time around allows players greater flexibility in customizing their weapons.
How to Play Split-Screen in Modern Warfare 2
Players wondering how to enable split-screen in Modern Warfare 2 will be pleased to know that it is a returning feature, though in a limited capacity. Fans of the Call of Duty franchise typically have expectations when buying the latest entry in the series. Whether that be a campaign about the dangers of war or an extensive multiplayer mode, certain things have become staples of the Call of Duty franchise.
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Release Date: When is it?
Wondering when Ranked Play is set to go live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with just about every popular multiplayer shooter these days, a competitive ranked mode is almost a must-have, especially with the complaints of skill-based matchmaking remaining to be as loud as they've ever been in gaming. Having a ranked mode goes a long way towards improving the experiences of both casual and "sweaty" players alike, as long as it's implemented properly, of course.
Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack Drops Day One for Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Modern Warfare II ready to go this week, Activision has revealed that the Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack will one of the game's first available bundles at launch. The bundle is said to bring another way to support the Call of Duty Endowment — a...
WhosImmortal Dubs Underrated LMG as 'Powerhouse' for TTK in Modern Warfare 2
WhosImmortal has revealed some of his best loadouts, citing an underused LMG as one of the best weapons to work into your arsenal.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hits New Record
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has had a groundbreaking debut. Released on Oct. 28, the game has reached over $800 million in sales just three days after its launch. The game's launch, which Activision has noted in a statement as more lucrative than the top worldwide box office sales of films in 2022, has surpassed the success of its 2011 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In addition to this, Modern Warfare 3's record of $775 million was reached five days after its release, further emphasizing Modern Warfare 2's success.
Modern Warfare 2 Streamer Plays With Hacks and Still Loses Game
Fans of the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are banding together to make fun of a Tik Tok streamer who, despite using wall hacks and aimbot, still can't seem to win his games. Although cheating has always been a part of the Call of Duty franchise, it...
Respawn Makes Highly Requested Firing Range Change for Apex Legends Season 15
Respawn Entertainment is finally making a change to Apex Legends when Season 15 releases on Nov. 1, 2022. Respawn Entertainment is making a big change with their firing range mode in Apex Legends. Players use the firing range to test out their favorite characters and help determine which characters to use in their rotation in the game. There has been one issue though that has bothered players in the past.
Modern Warfare 2 Hotfix Fixes Missing Killstreaks
Infinity Ward have deployed a small hotfix for Modern Warfare 2, addressing some annoying in-game bugs and issues. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been released in full for a few days now, and while plenty of players have been enjoying everything the game has to offer some have had to content with some pesky bugs. It's hardly surprising. Most online games will need to work out more than their share of issues throughout its lifetime, and CoD games have rarely been exempt from that.
Apex Legends Season 15 Battle Pass: All Cosmetics and Rewards
A new season of Apex Legends is coming out on Nov. 1. There are a lot of big additions and changes to the game, and the Season 15 battle pass has a lot of new features to break down. Different weapons are going to be buffed or nerfed to help...
Top 5 Settings to Make Your Aim Better in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has long been touted as perhaps the shooter in the genre with the highest skill ceiling thanks to its emphasis on tracking likely being the most you'll see out there. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights...
Apex Legends Wraith Armory Trick Allows for Easy Ambushes
Apex Legends players have discovered a new trick when playing as Wraith. Storm Point, the game's only map with armories, serves as an easy place for Wraith mains to quickly gain an advantage on enemies. While armories can be a tricky ambush spot as they close once entered, Reddit users...
Where to Destroy Haunted Furniture in Fortnite
Epic Games recently began their Fortnitemares event, making the Fortnite island Halloween-themed for a limted time. One big challenge players will be looking to complete is destroying haunted furniture. Fortnitemares brings in different quests to the game and a new enemy threat residing at the Grim Gables house. There are...
Why Can't You Play as Mei in Overwatch 2?
Players who have logged into Overwatch 2 recently will have discovered that Mei seems to be unavailable. So what's going on?. Mei, a weather-altering Damage hero in Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is a popular hero for slowing down enemies with the use of ice abilities. Equipped with the Endothermic Blaster as her primary weapon, her effectiveness shines in 1v1 fights, but can quickly encase herself in an ice shield to heal and negate damage when overwhelmed, thanks to her Cryo-Freeze ability.
V Rising 0.5.45123 Hotfix: Full Patch Notes Listed
A new hotfix has been deployed for V Rising. We've listed the full patch notes for all updates added to the game this time around.
