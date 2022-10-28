Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Trick-or-treat tradition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-long tradition continued on Halloween night at the corner of Anthony Street and Woodbine Avenue, as Dolores Jackson Radney hosted the neighborhood's annual Halloween party. Each year, hundreds stop by the party in the 19th ward to collect candy, indulge in chili, soup, hot chocolate,...
13 WHAM
Harbor House hosts annual fundraiser event
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Harbor House hosted their annual fundraising event at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford on Saturday. Our own Don Alhart and Scott Hetsko joined Harbor House to share stories from behind the news desk. Harbor House also honoring Don Alhart for his years of service to...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Giving back to others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Advantage Federal Credit Union and their customers!. They recently donated $25-hundred dollars to Friends of Highland Hospital, a volunteer program that provides assistance to patients, families and hospital staff. The money comes from the the debit card giveback program which...
13 WHAM
People react to Powerball ahead of drawing Monday night
Rochester, N.Y. — The Powerball jackpot is now $1 billion. People are buying tickets hoping to get their hands on the money. Steve Gray is doing what he does every week, buying a Powerball ticket to hopefully win it big. Monday, Gray did a little something different and bought...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure Councilwoman Patrina Freeman
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Town Board voted during a special meeting Tuesday to censure Councilwoman Patrina Freeman, amid her growing feud with Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick. The censure document alleges Freeman tried to use town resources for her own organization, Irondequoit Commission Advancing Racial Equity (ICARE). It also accuses...
13 WHAM
Tops cuts ribbon on renovated Greece store
Greece, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets celebrated the grand opening its renovated Mt. Read Boulevard store Tuesday. The store underwent a $3.4 million renovation, including a Starbucks, expanded self-checkouts, new flooring and lighting, a new bottle redemption center, renovated bathrooms and more. "It's all new from top to bottom,"...
13 WHAM
Fall Fest closes out at Seneca Park Zoo
Rochester, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo closed out its Fall Fest on Sunday. For Halloween weekend, the zoo offered costumes parade for patrons to dress up and show off their costumes. The zoo also featured all submissions from the Scarecrow Contest. Guest who had visited the zoo were...
13 WHAM
Electrical workers injured during explosion downtown
Rochester, N.Y. — Two electrical workers were burned when a live transformer they were working to remove exploded Monday morning. Reports of an explosion came in around 9:40 a.m. at the Gannett Building, the former home of the Democrat & Chronicle, at the corner of Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Teenage girl shot on Genesee Street on Halloween night
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot on the city's west side on the night of Halloween. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Genesee Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, RPD learned that a 15-year-old girl arrived at...
13 WHAM
House hit by gunfire on Texas St. in Rochester
Rochester, NY — Rochester Police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's west side. Police showed up to the area of Texas Street around 10:30 and say they saw multiple cars fleeing the scene. Officers found a house that was struck by gunfire. Inside the home at the...
13 WHAM
City to send pink envelopes to drug buyers
Rochester, N.Y. — Bright pink envelopes will soon be mailed to people spotted buying drugs on North Clinton Avenue. "This is not a criminal arrest, so we don’t have to witness an exchange of drugs and money," said Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the city. "We just need to see some interactions between a drug dealer and someone driving in the area."
13 WHAM
Voters weighing several factors as early voting begins in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — Voting season is here, with early voting in New York state starting on Saturday for the 2022 midterm elections. This year, people had differing reasons for deciding to vote early, but all had one thing in common — a commitment to the democratic process. Nearly...
13 WHAM
Man shot early Monday morning on Sullivan St. in Rochester
Rochester, NY — Officers responded to the area of Joseph Ave and Clifford Ave around 5:30 this morning for the report of a person shot. On scene, officers found a 37-year-old male who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Police believe he was...
13 WHAM
Halloween weather forecast for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Every single weekend during the month of October turned out to be dry for Rochester. The dry weather will continue this evening as well with mild air for this time of year too. The big question for Halloween Monday is will this trend continue?. At this...
13 WHAM
Fire crews respond to BayTowne Plaza Walmart
Penfield, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to the report of a fire Walmart at BayTowne Plaza Monday afternoon. The Webster Fire Department said there was a small fire in the front of the store. The fire started in the bottling section, prompting the sprinklers to go off and help...
13 WHAM
No one injured after overnight housefire on Skuse Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Skuse Street around 1:00 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Sunday. The structure was a two-story, single family home. Crews had to force entry through the front door before a line could be advanced inside. RFD says...
13 WHAM
Police: Investigator who handcuffed EMT committed violation
Rochester, N.Y — The Rochester Police Department found an investigator responsible for at least one violation following a controversial incident over the summer. The incident began outside Strong Memorial Hospital July 11, when Charles LoTempio's police vehicle was dinged while crews were unloading a patient from an ambulance. Surveillance...
13 WHAM
Health officials reporting uptick in flu cases
Rochester, N.Y. — Ontario County's Public Health Director, Mary Beer says this is the first year she can recall the state reporting influenza activity as widespread so early in the flu season. This is the second Halloween in a row that fifth grader Teagan Feldman has been sick with...
