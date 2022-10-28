ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett out for season with torn Achilles

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, an MRI confirmed on Friday, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Barrett, who went down in the third quarter of , will now be sidelined for up to nine months.

Barrett went down in the third quarter, and was helped off the field slowly while not putting much weight on his left leg at all. He was then carted off the field from the sidelines and taken to the locker room.

The team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game. He finished with four total tackles and one sack.

Barrett has 31 total tackles and three sacks so far this season, his fourth with the Buccaneers. The 29-year-old is in the second year of a four-year, $68 million deal.

The Buccaneers, despite holding a 10-3 lead at halftime on Thursday night, dropped their third straight game with the five-point loss to Baltimore. It marked the first three-game .

Memphis, TN
