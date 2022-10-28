Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Throwback Photos of Lookalike Son James & They Have Identical Smiles

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick/ Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The apple didn’t fall far from the Parker family tree because Sarah Jessica Parker’s eldest son James Wilkie looks exactly like her! The Hocus Pocus 2 star shared rare photos of the 20-year-old on Instagram today, who she shares with husband Matthew Broderick, and it’s incredible how much James looks like his famous mama.

“Oct 28th, 2022,” SJP wrote in the caption. ‘It was 20 years ago today…’ The plates shifted.”

“All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors,” she continued. “Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives.”

She added, “Happy birthday my son. I love you so. Xxx, Mama.”

To see the resemblance, just look at the smile in the first photo. James is dressed in a blue striped t-shirt outside, as the sun shines on his long blonde hair. He smiles, and his cheeks, toothy grin, and crinkle of his little-boy eyes look exactly like his mom. It’s uncanny how much they look like twins!

In the next picture, he is making a wish on a birthday candle stuck in a donut. And in the last one, a small James has his hair cut shorter, as he looks down with long lashes. He’s absolutely beautiful.

Andy Cohen commented on the post, “Happy Birthday JW! Feels like yesterday.”

Amy Sedarris wrote, “He is adorable!! Happy Birthday James Wilkie The prettiest eyelashes then and now.”

Although he’s all grown up now, James still looks like his mom. At the premiere for And Just Like That… in Dec. 2021, James posed with his parents in a black suit. From his eyes to his smile, he was Parker’s mini-me!

Parker is also mom to 13-year-old twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, who recently attended the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 with her. And in March 2022, all three kids attended the Plaza Suite premiere with their parents.

In Feb. 2018, Parker told PEOPLE about her life as a mom: “Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they’re all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen. And I’m so charmed by their conversation,” she said, adding about James, “I’m so happy with the young man he’s becoming.”

A mother’s love for her son only grows, and in this case, their resemblance does, too!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.