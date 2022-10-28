ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Emmett Till images have multigenerational impact on artists

By AARON MORRISON
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma0Hf_0iqSjSV200

Devin Allen admits that he occasionally behaved like a knucklehead, growing up in Baltimore. But he was not so irreverent as a tenth grader that he could see an image of Emmett Till’s open casket and not find it arresting.

The story of the 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched in Mississippi became widely known because his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, asked a press photographer to document Emmett's funeral. The horrifying 1955 photographs depicted tangible evidence of how violent racial hatred was plaguing the U.S., catalyzing the civil rights movement.

“Back then, I was like, ‘Wow, that happened so long ago. It would never happen now,’” Allen said, recalling the first time a high school history teacher showed him the images.

Yet, roughly 10 years later, Allen himself would capture searing images of protests and civil unrest in Baltimore after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who died in police custody. Allen's reverberant black-and-white image depicting a protester running from a line of charging police officers made the cover of Time magazine that year and is in the Smithsonian collection.

Allen's photographs highlighting the effects of police brutality on Baltimore's Black community are part of the new "Impact of Images" campaign, inspired by the power of photographs like the ones of Emmett printed nearly 70 years ago in Jet magazine. The exhibit, curated by Lead With Love, is in collaboration with the studio and production company behind the biopic "Till," which goes into wide release Friday.

The collection includes the celebrated work of Black photographers and photojournalists from the civil rights and post-civil rights era, such as Gordon Parks, Kwame Brathwaite and Ernest Withers, alongside work from photographers of the Black Lives Matter generation. It will open to the public Saturday at Atlanta's ZuCot Gallery, a Black-owned gallery.

“When I became a photographer, I started understanding,” Allen said. “I’m nothing but a conduit, doing something that has been passed down from generation to generation. We are truthful revealers. We are storytellers. We are light bringers.”

Another featured photographer, Noémie Tshinanga, took up photography as a young teenager. Much of her professional work is about showing Black people when they are not in pain, grief or anguish.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, whether you’re a notable figure or someone walking down the street like, your existence is enough,” the Brooklyn-based photographer said. “That is the importance of showing that flip side of just us being.”

The collection includes Tshinanga’s regal portrait of the late, pioneering Black actress Cicely Tyson. There’s also a photograph of a Black man on a beach, eyes shut and head tilted as though he is taking in a healing breath of sea breeze.

Tshinanga first saw the image of Emmett's open casket as a teenager. Like Allen, she didn’t fully grasp its continued relevance until one of her generation’s versions was splashed across social media in 2014.

“I remember Mike Brown’s photo and just like everyone trying to figure out what was happening and just kind of processing that,” she said, referring to an image of the lifeless body of Michael Brown, left for hours in the middle of the street after the Black 18-year-old was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

“And so once that image was ingrained in my head, it made me understand Emmett Till’s image,” she said.

In the late summer of 1955, Till-Mobley put her son on a train from Chicago to visit family in her native Mississippi. She warned Emmett he was bound for a place where his safety depended on his ability to mute his outgoing, uncompromising nature around white people.

In the overnight hours of Aug. 28, Emmett was taken from his uncle's home at gunpoint by two vengeful white men. Emmett's alleged crime? Flirting with the wife of one of his killers.

Three days later, a fisherman on the Tallahatchie River discovered the teenager’s bloated corpse. An eye was detached, an ear was missing and his head was shot and bashed in.

“They would not be able to visualize what had happened, unless they were allowed to see the result of what had happened. They had to see what I had seen,” Till-Mobley said in a 2003 memoir. “The whole nation had to bear witness.”

Till-Mobley handpicked Jet photographer David Jackson, a Black man who had spent much of his career documenting the horrors of Jim Crow segregation in the South, to take the controversial images of her son’s body at a funeral home in Chicago.

The vast majority of U.S. news outlets worried that they would drive away readers and advertisers if they printed graphic images of the teenager’s body — but not publishers in the Black press. John H. Johnson, the late founder of Jet and Ebony, dared to show what happened to Emmett.

“(Johnson) said, ‘If his mother asked me to do it, I was gonna do it no matter what,’” said Margena Christian, a senior lecturer at the University of Illinois at Chicago and former editor and writer at Jet and Ebony. She worked for a decade with Johnson, who would occasionally recount the thought process behind Jet's coverage.

Jet discontinued its print edition in 2014, but president Daylon Goff said the now-digital brand continues to promote its legacy as the outlet that fearlessly told Emmett’s story.

The images of the teenager’s open casket are a turning point in the plot of “Till,” the first-ever feature-length retelling of the atrocity and Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice. In her research for the film, director Chinonye Chukwu learned that Till-Mobley was “very intentional” in how she shared the story of her son’s murder with the world.

“It was no accident that she chose a Black photographer for the photo,” Chukwu told The Associated Press. “She knew what she was doing and she knew the importance of us telling our own story.”

Reggie Cunningham, another featured “Impact of Images” photographer, began taking photos during the Ferguson uprising over Brown’s death. While many photos showed pain and confrontations between residents and police, his images included depictions of joy and a sense of community in the predominantly Black suburb of St. Louis.

Years later, after his wife and another prominent voice from the Ferguson protests, Brittany Packnett-Cunningham, gave birth prematurely to their son, he documented their bond. Those black-and-white photos are part of the image collection.

“It was about how much she loves him and the joy that she brings him in her motherhood,” Cunningham said. “That is the story that I really wanted to tell.”

These are the images he wants his son accustomed to seeing as he grows up, Cunningham said: “In my work, I seek to tell these stories and spread awareness of the full expanse of Blackness, in an effort to create an affinity for our experience.”

Brothers and ZuCot Gallery managing partners Onaje and Omari Henderson said people coming to see the exhibit won’t feel like they are “going into a repast after a funeral.” Instead, they said, visitors will see a showcase of resiliency.

The collection — which can be viewed every Saturday and by appointment on weekdays until Nov. 13 — also includes personal photos from the Till family, stills from the movie, and images from Ebony and Jet.

In addition to the exhibit in Atlanta, a mural bearing the likenesses of Emmett and Mamie Till-Mobley is up at The Beehive, a Black-owned space in South Los Angeles. New Orleans-based artist Brandan “BMike” Odums, whose artwork was recently featured on the cover of actor Will Smith’s autobiography, dedicated the mural alongside artist Whitney Alix last weekend.

Before completing the mural, Odums told the AP Till-Mobley’s courage in telling her son’s story through arresting photographs anchors him in his mission as an artist.

“That’s what the power of our images, the power of our voice does,” he said. “It ripples into spaces and rooms where people might not be ready to have the conversation. But the ripples go far and wide.”

___

Aaron Morrison is a New York City-based member of the AP's Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaboutjazz.com

Annapolis Launches Jazz And Roots Festival November 4-15, 2022

A world tour through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. Maryland's capital city will host the Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival on two consecutive weekends this fall. From November 4-15, 2022, the historic port will reclaim an important part of its musical heritage with concerts and lectures for adults, families and children. Some are ticketed—many are free. Inaugural year events will be presented at four sites in Eastport, the “Left Bank" of Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
interviewmagazine.com

Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes

New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers shot in separate Baltimore shootings

Three teenagers are recovering after they were shot in a matter of a few hours. They're among several people shot in Baltimore Sunday. It has been a violent weekend, especially when it comes to teens. Three are recovering from gunshot wounds from all separate incidents. On Sunday, there were three...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vice President Kamala Harris stumps for Wes Moore; Dan Cox says not to count him out

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore and Dan Cox spent Saturday campaigning in Baltimore and the surrounding area.The two men have 10 days remaining until Election Day to win over votersIn West Baltimore on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris stumped for Moore and Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen. "Maryland you are always a leader in understanding what's at stake and fighting for our democracy and we need you," Harris said. "We really need you."President Joe Biden is expected to be in Maryland next week to support Moore too.Moore spent time talking about how his upbringing led him to run for public office...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Powerball jackpot soars to $1 billion for Monday drawing

BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball® jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Monday, October 31st. This is the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion. If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three teens shot in separate parts of Baltimore within four hours on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a playground, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 E. Madison Street around 3 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, according to authorities.The teen was taken to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injury, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits

BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties.  One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Brutal fights at Baltimore City Public Schools spread on social media

BALTIMORE - Violence has been a topic of concern within Baltimore City Public Schools.Videos have been shared on social media involving brutal fights among students.A video on social media from September shows a fight involving adults and students happening steps from Bay Brook Elementary Middle School in Brooklyn, Baltimore City. The fight, posted to Facebook, shows what looks like one woman getting pulled by her hair while Safe Streets workers, wearing orange sweatshirts, appear to be breaking up the fight. In the video, you can hear screaming in the background as someone yelled, "she got the mother, she got the mother." A woman who lives across the street told WJZ this fighting is nothing new. And a parent who has three children attending Bay Brook said her daughter has been a victim of the violence that regularly occurs at that school who believes there should be security officers stationed at the campus. "My daughter was getting bullied, the little boy, he pushed her down, she hurt herself," she said in an interview Thursday, "talking about incidents happening....and nothing being done." Earlier this week, a Mervo High student was jumped at the bus stop after school.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins University warn of recent armed robberies

Johns Hopkins University is warning people on campus to look over their shoulders more often. Campus police say it has seen an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings around its campus in north Baltimore in recent weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun. The paper reports that on Monday, a 22-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy