Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
New series called 'the best fantasy Netflix has ever made' just dropped today
A new series that’s being hailed ‘the best fantasy Netflix has ever made’ has dropped on the streamer today (28 October). Watch the trailer here:. With the colder evenings drawing in, we are all DESPERATE for some great telly to curl up to, whether it’s Netflix’s latest romantic caper From Scratch or new true crime doc Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
ComicBook
Todd McFarlane Shares Jim Lee Cover for Batman/Spawn Crossover
Todd McFarlane's crusade to make the new Batman/Spawn crossover comic the best selling book of the decade is going well. Having already revealed a variant cover earlier today that he actually drew himself, but has also shown off the variant cover by none other than his Image Comics co-founder and former Marvel cohort Jim Lee. IGN has the full details on the variant cover, which features inks by Scott Williams and colors by Alex Sinclair, plus some talk from the man himself about reuniting with Todd for a variant of the DC and Image Comics event. Batman/Spawn #1 will arrive in comic shops in January of next year.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn was fired by Marvel for offensive tweets. Now DC has put him in charge of its superhero movies
DC has been crying out for its own version of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, and now it has one: a Feige protégé.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Harper's Bazaar
These Celebrities Are Showing Up and Showing Out for Halloween 2022
This content is imported from twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
