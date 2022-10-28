Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry
GILBERT, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week. Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Hospital patients detained after 'not allowing staff to leave': police
PHOENIX - Three patients at Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix have been taken into custody after they allegedly wouldn't allow staff to leave the facility. According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 when officers responded to the hospital for reports of a fight.
fox10phoenix.com
Canyon State Academy addresses concerns after recent teen death, hundreds of calls for service
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Canyon State Academy is a private residential school located in the town of Queen Creek – it’s also where a 16-year-old boy reportedly suffered a drug overdose and died in October of this year. FOX 10's Justin Lum is taking a deeper look into...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert Police forms Crisis Response Team that focuses on calls related to mental health
GILBERT, Ariz. - The Gilbert Police Department has added a brand-new unit focused on crisis response, and many of their calls are related to mental health. So far, Gilbert Police's Crisis Response Team is already averaging about 15 to 16 calls per day. On the morning of Oct. 31, they had a suicidal woman reach out for help.
fox10phoenix.com
FOX 10 Investigates: Concerns over far East Valley school where teen died of suspected overdose
The school, Canyon State Academy, is a private residential school in the town of Queen Creek. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more on the impact the school has had on Queen Creek's new police department.
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo now offering rides to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
The Google-owned business, which offers driverless rides, is offering rides from Downtown Phoenix to Sky Harbor Airport. For now, rides will have a specialist behind the wheel, and it is limited to testers.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix residents fed up with waiting to get their bulk trash picked up
Phoenix residents are taking matters into their own hands to ease bulk trash pick-up delays as the city says it's dealing with a major staffing shortage. Phoenix resident Stephanie Wheaton said, "Really sad that they allow this to happen."For them to allow trash to lay there for weeks and weeks on end ... it’s unacceptable.”
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother allegedly collected $11K through fake GoFundMe, claimed baby had brain cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe, claiming her baby girl had brain cancer to collect thousands of dollars to pay bills and buy luxury items. Police say 28-year-old Monique Alexis Coria was taken into custody on Oct. 17. On Oct. 5,...
AZFamily
Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. Teacher encouraging kids through the Cardinals.
AZFamily
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in crashed car in west Phoenix; suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand
The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
'There are things that they could do': Neighbors upset over City of Phoenix's lack of enforcement regarding visitors on Cholla Trail
PHOENIX — Neighbors along Camelback Mountain's Cholla Trail say the City of Phoenix isn’t policing the trail, and hikers who start up the mountain early in the morning. Cholla Trail is supposed to be open from sunrise to sunset. But neighbors have filmed hikers making their way up the trail in the dark, with flashlights.
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
