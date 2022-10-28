Read full article on original website
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Seoul: North Korea fires more than 10 missiles after threat
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the missiles of various kinds flew toward the Korean Peninsula’s eastern and western coasts, but gave no further details. Earlier South Korea’s military said it detected the three North Korean short-range ballistic missiles fired off the peninsula’s eastern coast. One of the missiles landed near the rivals’ sea border, prompting South Korea to issue an air raid alert on one of its islands.
