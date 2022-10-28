PIT: 4-4-1 (9 points) | BOS: 8-1-0 (16 points) The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena for "Pittsburgh Night" presented by 102.5 DVE to play the Boston Bruins. Doors to the arena will open at 6:30 PM. Last year, the Penguins went 2-1-0 versus the Bruins and in their only home game and they shut them out winning 4-0. In the last 11 home games versus the Bruins, dating back to Dec. 14, 2016, the Penguins are 9-2-0, outscoring them 39 to 23. In those 11 games, the Penguins are 90% on the penalty kill only allowing three goals on 30 opportunities. Last season, Jake Guentzel led the team in points (5) against Boston recording (3G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in three games played.

