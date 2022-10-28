Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
Game Preview: 11.1.22 vs. BOS
PIT: 4-4-1 (9 points) | BOS: 8-1-0 (16 points) The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena for "Pittsburgh Night" presented by 102.5 DVE to play the Boston Bruins. Doors to the arena will open at 6:30 PM. Last year, the Penguins went 2-1-0 versus the Bruins and in their only home game and they shut them out winning 4-0. In the last 11 home games versus the Bruins, dating back to Dec. 14, 2016, the Penguins are 9-2-0, outscoring them 39 to 23. In those 11 games, the Penguins are 90% on the penalty kill only allowing three goals on 30 opportunities. Last season, Jake Guentzel led the team in points (5) against Boston recording (3G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in three games played.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 1
* The 24th annual Hockey Fights Cancer campaign, a joint initiative of the NHL and NHLPA, officially begins Tuesday. * Tage Thompson maximized his Halloween haul by recording a career-high six points in the Sabres' 8-3 win at KeyBank Center. * The League-leading Bruins, who were founded exactly 98 years...
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer initiative underway
NEW YORK/TORONTO - Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), begins today. The annual campaign, now in its 24th year, has raised more than $32 million, uniting the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families since 1998. The month-long initiative will feature Club activations, special events, observances, and stories from people around the hockey community.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers kick off West Coast swing with visit to Coyotes
Panthers set to become third road team in the NHL to play at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena. The Florida Panthers will get their first look at a new and unique barn when they open up their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
Stars sign goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry level contract
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract which runs through the 2022-23 season. Murray, 24, has appeared in five games this season for the Texas Stars, the Stars' development affiliate in the American...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Bruins or Penguins have more points this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Boston for Pittsburgh will finish higher in standings. The Boston Bruins have gotten off to a strong start, going 8-1-0 to lead the Atlantic Division. That includes a five-game winning streak during which they held their past three opponents to one goal or fewer (a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, 5-1 against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and 4-0 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday).
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Kings chase Binnington, hand Blues fifth straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- Carl Grundstrom scored twice during a four-goal second period for the Los Angeles Kings, who handed the St. Louis Blues their fifth straight loss with a 5-1 win at Enterprise Center on Monday. Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala had three assists, and...
NHL
Vilardi, Kings send Maple Leafs to third straight loss
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored for the third straight game to help the Los Angeles Kings win 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi has four points (three goals, one assists) in his past three games. He leads the Kings in points (11) and goals (seven).
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Flames
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up a three-game road trip with the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. Follow along with our In-Game Blog for...
NHL
Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer month provides opportunity for League, fans
NHL.com Editor-in-Chief grateful for initiative, implores everyone to join battle against disease. November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month in the NHL. Throughout the month, NHL.com will be telling stories of those in and around the League who have been impacted by cancer. Today, NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price shares why Hockey Fights Cancer month is important to him.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Home-heavy stretch opens against the Sens
Beginning Tuesday versus Ottawa, the Lightning will play nine of their next 11 games at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Senators on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, November 1 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles
Two lineup changes will be made for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Logan Brown will re-enter the lineup in place of Nathan Walker, and Calle Rosen will play in place of Niko Mikkola on defense.
Comments / 0