Briston Maroney has been at the forefront of the current wave of Nashville-based indie artists since 2017 EP Big Shot and breakout single “Freakin Out on the Interstate” in 2018. We finally got a full length project last year with Sunflower, his debut album packed with heartfelt hooks, confident sincerity and a talent for sharing how naturally he absorbs the beauty of day-to-day life. Briston’s invested in friendships and community throughout the Nashville scene over the past several years, culminating in the two day Paradise series of shows at Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 3 and 4!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO