ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Trunk-or-treat and a movie

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that. "We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Halloween candy in 100 calories: Trick or Treat?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't get tricked by all the Halloween treats! To stay within 100 calories, you have to know how much of the treats you can have.Consumer Reports sends out a list every year to help you with portion control. Here are my top highlights:. Kit Kat: A...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home

Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients. 47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy. 46%...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Archdale Bar-B-Que closes- owners have message for customers

ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
ARCHDALE, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy