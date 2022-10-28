Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Trunk-or-treat and a movie
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that. "We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And...
'He stole the whole bucket of candy': Halloween Candy Cam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The camera doorbell. It catches all kinds of things, especially when it's Halloween and there is an unmanned bowl of candy on the porch. What will the trick-or-treaters do? We asked folks to send in their doorbell footage. You can't see it in the video but...
Hundreds of dollars worth of frozen meat stolen from Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro discovered its food pantry was broken into over the weekend. The thief got away with $800 of frozen meat, as well as the laptop computer provided to the church by their partner, Second Harvest Food Bank. Church leaders said the food...
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Halloween candy in 100 calories: Trick or Treat?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't get tricked by all the Halloween treats! To stay within 100 calories, you have to know how much of the treats you can have.Consumer Reports sends out a list every year to help you with portion control. Here are my top highlights:. Kit Kat: A...
wschronicle.com
Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home
Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients. 47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy. 46%...
Butterball Turkey Hotline experts are answering your questions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A turkey just chilling in the hot tub, it's one of my favorite pictures. It looks ridiculous, but fun fact, the Butterball Hotline experts were actually asked if a turkey could be thawed faster if it was put in the hot tub. No doubt, the person...
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes- owners have message for customers
ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
WXII 12
Greensboro: No city bus service Tuesday morning 'due to lack of operators'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Previous Coverage. The city of Greensboro says no city transit buses are running Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, the city said no Greensboro Transit Agency buses or paratransit services were running due to a lack of operators. Around 7:55 a.m., the city says paratransit service...
Teen injured after hit-and-run outside Greensboro Cook-Out
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teenager is recovering after a hit-and-run crash left him with broken bones. "My whole body, even the parts that didn't get hurt are hard to move," Tommy Durham said. A police report said the crash happened outside of the Cook-Out restaurant in the Westridge...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
Walgreens on E. Market St. robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a Greensboro business Monday night. Greensboro police said it happened at the Walgreens on 2913 East Market Street around 6:19 p.m. Two men walked into the business and took an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint before...
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
WFMY NEWS2
