WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
KFVS12
Family photos, stories of veterans requested to be showcased at Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant is working on a project to help pay tribute and to honor veterans in her district. Sen. Bryant is asking residents to submit photos and a story of their loved one who served in the U.S. military. The photos and stories...
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
wmay.com
Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield
Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
wdbr.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
25newsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials locked down the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility at 17019 Farm County Road in Rushville on Monday due to a hazmat scare in the mail room, officials said. Officials with the Peoria Fire Department’s hazmat unit said they responded around 11:15...
WAND TV
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night have been identified. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created...
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
Central Illinois Proud
Health experts stress prevention of RSV, flu, COVID
BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — COVID-19 isn’t the only scary disease spreading this time of year; medical professionals are warning of a potential triple-demic of viruses including COVID-19, the yearly flu and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV the flu, and COVID-19, are all respiratory viruses spreading in Central Illinois.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
wlds.com
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
wmay.com
Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
Central Illinois Proud
Village Skate seasonal ice rink to open in Morton
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A holiday wonderland will open up in downtown Morton the day after Thanksgiving, bringing holiday cheer while giving back to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. It opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will run until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
capitolwolf.com
Fentanyl bust in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, assisted by the Illinois State Police executed a drug search warrant at 1017 South 15th Street in Springfield around 5:00am Thursday morning. The search warrant was obtained after an on-going drug investigation where Detectives with the DIRT unit discovered the resident...
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
