At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say

Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; 15-year-old suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed, and two more wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a 15-year-old White male, has been taken into custody and was in critical condition Friday morning, the city's police chief said.
Bodycam video shows wounded Connecticut officer shoot suspect just after two comrades killed
In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. "Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US
It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
Washington Examiner
Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers
Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
N.Y. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself, Leaving 4 Children Orphaned
Police say that Erik Bergum went on a shooting rampage while his kids were at school A New York father of four went on a shooting spree, killing his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself. Authorities tell CBS-7 that Erik Bergum carried out his deadly rampage on October 6, while his four children were in school. They were unharmed, but have now been left orphans. According to police, Bergum first shot his wife, 37-year-old Mary Beth Bergum, in her home in Clarence, N.Y. He then went to...
Kentucky Man Dies Behind Bars Just Hours After Being Convicted of Murdering His Wife in Front of Their Child
Just hours after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife four years ago, a Kentucky man reportedly died of a suspected overdose behind bars. A jury had been slated to consider his sentence on Tuesday. Citing a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections press release, local CBS affiliate WLKY and...
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as 14-year-old who went missing in 1969
A 14-year-old girl went missing from a Pennsylvania park in 1969. More than half a century later, her remains have been identified, state police announced Tuesday.
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are ‘overcome with grief’
The parents of the 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," his parents said, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
2 Medical Researchers Were Found Dead of 'Trauma' Amid Kansas City House Fire — and Killer Remains at Large
Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma were predoctoral researchers at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research Two research scientists from South America have been identified as the victims who were found murdered Saturday amid the smoldering remnants of a Kansas City, Mo., apartment fire. In a statement to PEOPLE, Stowers Institute for Medical Research confirmed that the bodies of predoctoral researchers Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, were recovered from inside a burned midtown apartment. According to a statement from Kansas...
Creepy details emerge as ex-wife of suspect who ‘massacred eight members of same family in their sleep’ breaks silence
A MURDER suspect’s ex-wife has claimed he was controlling and said living in the family home was “very strange,” a court heard. Tabitha Claytor, 29, broke her silence this week as she took the stand at George Wagner IV’s trial in Ohio. Wagner IV is accused...
Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting being charged as adult
The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. Immediately following the shooting, the...
Parents of 15-year-old Raleigh shooting suspect say he gave no warning before killing brother and four others
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman who killed five people and wounded two others in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have issued a statement saying they had no warning of the violence he committed. The statement marks the first official identification of Austin Thompson as the suspect in the 13 October shooting. Authorities have not publicly named him but his identity was previously confirmed by multiple local media outlets. The suspect was hospitalised with “life-threatening injuries” after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting, in which one of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson....
Pennsylvania Dad Allegedly Beat Daughter, Buried Her Alive In His Yard
“There are numerous allegations that are very severe and barbaric in nature,” prosecutors said following the arrest of Pennsylvania dad John Edward Kraft. A Pennsylvania father has been jailed on a flurry of child abuse charges after authorities said he allegedly beat and buried his 6-year-old daughter alive in his yard.
Missouri Woman, 22, Indicted for Murder of Man Who ‘Was Music’ and Had a ‘Heart of Gold’
A Missouri woman was recently indicted for the murder of man who was killed in early summer of this year. A man was also indicted for relatively minor crimes in connection with the slaying. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, stands accused of one count each of murder in the second degree,...
A US Customs and Border Protection officer is killed at a Florida shooting range, police say
An officer with the US Customs and Border Protection was unintentionally shot and killed by a fellow officer during a training exercise at a Florida shooting range, police said Thursday.
AOL Corp
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in California while on phone with pregnant wife
A search was underway in California on Wednesday for the gunman wanted for killing Half Ounce, the third rapper to be fatally shot in Los Angeles County in less than a month. Half Ounce, whose real name is Latauriisha O’Brien, was found shot to death on Monday in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood, Los Angeles Police said Tuesday. He’d been walking home with a friend when they were approached by a dark SUV and a passenger suddenly opened fire on them from inside the vehicle, sources told Fox 11.
‘It was like a warzone’: 18-month-old among six shot in North Carolina
Police are investigating a shooting in North Carolina that left multiple people injured and counted a child and an 18-month-old among the victims shot.Police said the shooting occurred on Saturday at around 9.30pm in downtown Oxford, located about 30 miles northeast of Durham.When officers arrived on the scene, ABC 11 reported, they discovered six people wounded in the shooting, with the victims ranging in age from 18-months-old to 64 years old. Another child was also reportedly wounded in the shooting, but their age was not disclosed.All individuals were taken to a hospital in Oxford, while four of the injured people...
Chilling text messages from brutal Ohio slaying of eight people revealed during trial
Chilling text messages showcased during the trial of an Ohio man charged with being involved in the murder of an adversarial family revealed details about a tense dispute in the run-up to the tragic loss of life.
