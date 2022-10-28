At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say

Police say that Erik Bergum went on a shooting rampage while his kids were at school A New York father of four went on a shooting spree, killing his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself. Authorities tell CBS-7 that Erik Bergum carried out his deadly rampage on October 6, while his four children were in school. They were unharmed, but have now been left orphans. According to police, Bergum first shot his wife, 37-year-old Mary Beth Bergum, in her home in Clarence, N.Y. He then went to...

CLARENCE, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO