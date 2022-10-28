Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel
Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
Michigan State players seen roughing up Michigan's Ja’Den McBurrows; Jim Harbaugh calls it assault
Michigan State players appeared to beat up a Michigan player following the Wolverines' win over the Spartans 29-7. Jim Harbaugh called it "assault."
Mel Tucker reacts to Michigan State players ganging up on Michigan player: 'There is no excuse'
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, president Samuel L. Stanley and Michigan president Santa J. Ono reacted Sunday morning to postgame attack.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
WATCH: Second Video Emerges Showing Postgame Fight Between Michigan and Michigan State
Following reports about the postgame fight between Michigan and Michigan State players, a second video… The post WATCH: Second Video Emerges Showing Postgame Fight Between Michigan and Michigan State appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Takes Major Shot At Michigan State's Players
Last night's Michigan-Michigan State game was marred by a postgame fracas in the tunnel, during which Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by members of the Spartan team. It turns out, Harbaugh wasn't just annoyed about what happened when the game was over. In his postgame press conference, he...
Everything Jim Harbaugh said about “assault” on two Michigan players by Michigan State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh described the actions of Michigan State players in the tunnel as “assault” while calling for an investigation. Michigan football’s win over Michigan State came to an extremely ugly end in the tunnel as a crowd of Spartan players appeared to attack a helmet-less Wolverine.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
Clayton News Daily
Michigan State suspends 4 players while police investigate 'unacceptable' scuffle after a Michigan-Michigan State football game
Four Michigan State University football players have been suspended while school police investigate a scuffle in a stadium tunnel after the No. 4 University of Michigan Wolverines defeated the unranked Michigan State Spartans 29-7 on Saturday. Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker announced in a statement that the players have...
Clayton News Daily
Deion Sanders Says He Will ‘Entertain’ Other Jobs
Deion Sanders’ success as the Jackson State head coach has continued to turn heads in the college football world, leading to his name being brought up for open Power 5 positions. So far, it doesn’t appear Sanders wants to leave, but that won’t stop him from checking in on other availabilities.
Things you might not have known about Michigan football's win over Michigan State
What was an emphatic win, thanks to resounding defensive play by Michigan football, was overshadowed by a postgame incident Saturday. While that was unfortunate (and unacceptable), the Wolverines beat rival Michigan State, 29-7, on the field, bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back home to Ann Arbor. If you were at...
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Mel Tucker suspends four Spartans players after postgame scuffle
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young are all suspended for their roles in an ugly postgame brawl after Michigan beat the Spartans, 29-7, Saturday night in Ann Arbor. A nasty fight broke out in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium between two Michigan players and several Michigan State athletes.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G releases statement on postgame altercation involving Michigan-Michigan State
B1G officials recently put out a statement addressing the postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State. After the Wolverines secured a 29-7 victory, multiple players were involved in a skirmish on the way to the locker room. Jim Harbaugh addressed the event, saying his players were “assaulted.” Harbaugh also stated that he spoke with B1G Commissioner Kevin Warren about the incident.
Michigan, Michigan State football players get in physical altercation in tunnel after game
Michigan and Michigan State players were seen on video getting into a physical altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game.
Comments / 0