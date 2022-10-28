ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

On3.com

University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel

Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
EAST LANSING, MI
Clayton News Daily

Michigan State suspends 4 players while police investigate 'unacceptable' scuffle after a Michigan-Michigan State football game

Four Michigan State University football players have been suspended while school police investigate a scuffle in a stadium tunnel after the No. 4 University of Michigan Wolverines defeated the unranked Michigan State Spartans 29-7 on Saturday. Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker announced in a statement that the players have...
EAST LANSING, MI
Clayton News Daily

Deion Sanders Says He Will ‘Entertain’ Other Jobs

Deion Sanders’ success as the Jackson State head coach has continued to turn heads in the college football world, leading to his name being brought up for open Power 5 positions. So far, it doesn’t appear Sanders wants to leave, but that won’t stop him from checking in on other availabilities.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Michigan-Michigan State fight: Mel Tucker suspends four Spartans players after postgame scuffle

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young are all suspended for their roles in an ugly postgame brawl after Michigan beat the Spartans, 29-7, Saturday night in Ann Arbor. A nasty fight broke out in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium between two Michigan players and several Michigan State athletes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G releases statement on postgame altercation involving Michigan-Michigan State

B1G officials recently put out a statement addressing the postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State. After the Wolverines secured a 29-7 victory, multiple players were involved in a skirmish on the way to the locker room. Jim Harbaugh addressed the event, saying his players were “assaulted.” Harbaugh also stated that he spoke with B1G Commissioner Kevin Warren about the incident.

