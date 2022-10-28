ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Want a blue check mark on Twitter? It may soon cost you $19.99 a month

Twitter is considering offering verified accounts to users who are willing to pay $19.99 a month for a subscription service, and it may take away the coveted blue check marks of existing users if they don’t start paying for the product within 90 days, according to internal Twitter documents viewed by CNN.
Biden visits Florida ahead of midterms; Migos rapper Takeoff dead; Taylor Swift makes history | Hot off the Wire podcast

President Joe Biden is using a visit to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
5 things to know for November 1: Ukraine, Paul Pelosi, Mississippi, Trump, Seoul

With the holiday travel surge right around the corner, some pilots are intensifying their push for better pay by insisting they will strike unless they get a new contract. Some Delta pilots say their contract is years out of date, while pilots at other airlines — especially regional carriers — have already negotiated substantial pay bumps amid crew and staffing shortages.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Opinion: Joe Biden’s Corvette challenge

It was the rematch the Powell family had been awaiting for six years. In 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden raced his 1967 Corvette Stingray — a wedding gift from his father — against former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who drove the 2015 model given to him by his children, on the CNBC show “Jay Leno’s Garage.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fetterman on debate: ‘I thought it was important that I show up’

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz “wasn’t going to be easy” following a stroke earlier this year but “thought it was important that I show up,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WATCH: News 3 Now at Noon – November 1, 2022

WATCH: News 3 Now at Noon – November 1, 2022

Watch News 3 Now at Noon from November 1, 2022.

