MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Sporting News
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva results: Paul knocks down Silva late, takes controversial unanimous decision
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The unlikely boxing career of Jake Paul continues, but not without controversy. In the toughest fight of his career, Paul scored a late knockdown of Anderson Silva and then won a controversial unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 6-0. It wasn't the decision so much as...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC title challenger demands Jake Paul fight boycott: ‘Why are we pandering to this POS?’
Despite doing some decent things early on in his boxing career, Jake Paul has still not won over most people, specifically those who partake in the combat sports arena. Dana White is obviously not a fan, and several boxers and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants have lashed out at the fighting circus that is “The Problem Child.”
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall
Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
It's a lose-lose for Conor McGregor when it comes to Jake Paul. The only sure thing is that it'd be embarrassing.
If Conor McGregor avoids a lucrative boxing fight with Jake Paul, he may get teased for running from it. If he does fight him, he could lose.
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
MMAmania.com
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
worldboxingnews.net
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
MMAmania.com
Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’
Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva video: Ashton Sylve flattens Braulio Rodriguez with vicious knockout in just 61 seconds
Ashton Sylve needed just 61 seconds to move his undefeated record to 8-0 after he flattened Braulio Rodriguez with a vicious combination in the first round in the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card. The highly touted 18-year-old prospect lived up to expectations after his more...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Boxer who gave Conor Benn black eyes calls for ban
Cedrick Peynaud has called for Conor Benn to get suspended over the two failed drug tests flagged by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The opponent who dropped Benn twice and gave him two black eyes has addressed the ongoing saga with World Boxing News exclusively. Frenchman Peynaud shared the ring with...
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
