Glendale, AZ

MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”

Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
bjpenndotcom

Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall

Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
worldboxingnews.net

Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title

Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.

As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
MMAmania.com

Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’

Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
worldboxingnews.net

Exclusive: Boxer who gave Conor Benn black eyes calls for ban

Cedrick Peynaud has called for Conor Benn to get suspended over the two failed drug tests flagged by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The opponent who dropped Benn twice and gave him two black eyes has addressed the ongoing saga with World Boxing News exclusively. Frenchman Peynaud shared the ring with...
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.

