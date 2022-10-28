ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Restaurants That Are Putting Out The Best Calzones

It's National Calzone Day (November 1) and yesterday I asked you for your recommendations "Who makes the best calzone in Boise/Treasure Valley!?". According to NationalToday.com it was in the 1700s "Calzones were invented in Naples, Italy - supposedly as a way to serve people a pizza they could walk around with".
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Families Are Falling In Love With Boise

Boise seems to be at the top or near the top when it comes to a lot of "The Best places...", "The Best Cities...", and in the short time that my wife and I have lived here we can see why. Here's another one of those list according to Storagecafe.com Boise is one of the best cities for families with children.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Can Explore Giant, Iconic Nut This Halloween in Caldwell

It's spooky season in the Treasure Valley and at this point, having an iconic photo opportunity in town on Halloween is just icing on the cake. We all know Mr. Peanut and the world-famous peanut-shaped car that he is often photographed with, right? Well, tonight you can see the vehicle for yourself! It's just as amazing as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile!
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Most Trusted Dog Boarding Kennels in the Boise Area

When you're a dog parent, peace of mind is finding the perfect dog boarding kennel. Knowing your furry one is safe, healthy, and happy can mean the difference between a terrific time out-of-town or one filled with worry and anxiety. The Right Fit for Fido. Unfortunately, finding a kennel that's...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s 12 Best Surgeons for a Quick Nip-Tuck Before the Holidays

The holidays are just around the corner. This means gatherings with family and friends, and social events at the office. When you're struggling with your physical appearance, it can be difficult, even impossible, to embrace and enjoy holiday celebrations. According to Kimberly Henry MD, the most compelling major and minor reasons people undergo the knife are as follows:
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]

Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Three Hip Hop Legends, One Super Bowl Act Announce Nampa Show

There is no denying that Boise loves a good concert and over the past several months, the Treasure Valley as a whole has been totally spoiled. Major concerts have been coming to town and over the summer, especially, plenty of names were on stages and in front of local crowds. For the first time in memorable history, Boise had major, national acts on stages across town on the same night--at one point, three to four major acts were in town and fans were forced to choose who they would be seeing!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
KUNA, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man shot and killed

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.
NAMPA, ID
