Boise woman says transphobia likely triggered her attack at the downtown library
The mid-October arrest of a Boise man, accused of assault including the use of his vehicle as a weapon, garnered plenty of media attention. A short time later, he was also accused of burning a Pride flag that had been flying outside a Boise home. But what was not widely...
Boise Restaurants That Are Putting Out The Best Calzones
It's National Calzone Day (November 1) and yesterday I asked you for your recommendations "Who makes the best calzone in Boise/Treasure Valley!?". According to NationalToday.com it was in the 1700s "Calzones were invented in Naples, Italy - supposedly as a way to serve people a pizza they could walk around with".
Why Families Are Falling In Love With Boise
Boise seems to be at the top or near the top when it comes to a lot of "The Best places...", "The Best Cities...", and in the short time that my wife and I have lived here we can see why. Here's another one of those list according to Storagecafe.com Boise is one of the best cities for families with children.
Idahoans Can Explore Giant, Iconic Nut This Halloween in Caldwell
It's spooky season in the Treasure Valley and at this point, having an iconic photo opportunity in town on Halloween is just icing on the cake. We all know Mr. Peanut and the world-famous peanut-shaped car that he is often photographed with, right? Well, tonight you can see the vehicle for yourself! It's just as amazing as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile!
Update: Ada County Coroner identifies Caldwell man killed by gunshot in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — On Oct. 28, a man was shot in Nampa around 10:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane, according to police -- the victim was later identified by the Ada County Coroner as Nathan Herbert, 51, from Caldwell. According to the Nampa Police Department (NPD)...
Most Trusted Dog Boarding Kennels in the Boise Area
When you're a dog parent, peace of mind is finding the perfect dog boarding kennel. Knowing your furry one is safe, healthy, and happy can mean the difference between a terrific time out-of-town or one filled with worry and anxiety. The Right Fit for Fido. Unfortunately, finding a kennel that's...
Boise’s 12 Best Surgeons for a Quick Nip-Tuck Before the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. This means gatherings with family and friends, and social events at the office. When you're struggling with your physical appearance, it can be difficult, even impossible, to embrace and enjoy holiday celebrations. According to Kimberly Henry MD, the most compelling major and minor reasons people undergo the knife are as follows:
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]
Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign
Charlie and Milo McConnel are starring in a new national campaign for Scentsy. Their mom says seeing people of all abilities in advertising is a win for all of us.
One of the Very Best Christmas Lights Displays in America is in Idaho
If you're that type of person who just couldn't wait for 12:01 a.m. on November 1 to arrive so you could start decking the halls, then this is most definitely something you want to add to your Christmas bucket list!. The Treasure Valley has some phenomenal Christmas light displays. Every...
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
Wholesome Mom-Next-Door Discovers Her Love for Boise’s Wild Night Life
Boise night life—what's that? At 36-years-old, I'm about to find out. As a military spouse who married her high school sweetheart, my 20s led me down roads less traveled compared to singles my age. By 21, I was married, living overseas, and dealing with the ripple effects of the Bush administration's Global War on Terror.
Three Hip Hop Legends, One Super Bowl Act Announce Nampa Show
There is no denying that Boise loves a good concert and over the past several months, the Treasure Valley as a whole has been totally spoiled. Major concerts have been coming to town and over the summer, especially, plenty of names were on stages and in front of local crowds. For the first time in memorable history, Boise had major, national acts on stages across town on the same night--at one point, three to four major acts were in town and fans were forced to choose who they would be seeing!
Snoop Dogg to headline pre-Christmas concert at Ford Idaho Center
NAMPA, Idaho — Snoop Dogg hopes to light up the holidays in the Treasure Valley. The rapper and cultural icon will bring his "Holidaze of Blaze" show to Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa later this year. The concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, will also feature...
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Nampa man shot and killed
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.
