ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Workers in St. Louis County spent time Tuesday getting ready for winter. New hires and old hands got behind the wheel of the trucks used to clear the roads of snow so they could get used to how the trucks handle with plows on them. It also helps the drivers get ready for their routes by learning where medians and mailboxes are located.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO