1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in East St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 10th and St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The four victims who were injured were taken to a hospital.
Shots fired after GPS used to track St. Louis County car thieves
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from someone in […]
Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
St. Charles man dies Saturday night in I-170 crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles man died following a Saturday night crash on Interstate 170 at Ladue Road. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. after a man was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions on I-170 North at Ladue Road.
St. Clair man charged with domestic assault
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday. Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot. When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between...
Police: Man follows car thieves, shoots one of them in Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS — A woman’s car was stolen in Sunset Hills, and her son shot one of the suspects, according to police. Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Interstate 64 and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights for shots being fired, according to Colonel Gerry Rohr, Richmond Heights Chief of Police.
Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Lindbergh High School student dies after car crash into pole
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing elderly St. Louis County man
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department issued an advisory for a missing senior. Johnie Jones, a 79-year-old Black man, was last seen at his apartment in the 12500 block of Sparking Lake Dr. on Oct. 24. Jones is 6 feet tall, 227 pounds has grey/black...
Teen dead in fatal early morning wreck in south STL
Fatal crash this morning around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive.
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole Saturday in Sappington
74-year-old woman dies in north St. Louis Co. crash
St. Louis County crash leaves 71-year-old woman dead
St. Louis County workers prep for winter
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Workers in St. Louis County spent time Tuesday getting ready for winter. New hires and old hands got behind the wheel of the trucks used to clear the roads of snow so they could get used to how the trucks handle with plows on them. It also helps the drivers get ready for their routes by learning where medians and mailboxes are located.
St. Charles County man loses life savings to scammers, falls victim to ‘grandparents scam’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County man says he lost his life savings earlier this month after falling victim to a phone scam. Roy Jentzsch, 85, said he received a call from a man he thought was a friend of his grandson. “He has always called me grandpa,...
