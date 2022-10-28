ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in East St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 10th and St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The four victims who were injured were taken to a hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
BERKELEY, MO
KMOV

Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
O'FALLON, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Charles man dies Saturday night in I-170 crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles man died following a Saturday night crash on Interstate 170 at Ladue Road. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. after a man was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions on I-170 North at Ladue Road.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KMOV

St. Clair man charged with domestic assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday. Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot. When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMOV

Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
O'FALLON, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KMOV

St. Louis County workers prep for winter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Workers in St. Louis County spent time Tuesday getting ready for winter. New hires and old hands got behind the wheel of the trucks used to clear the roads of snow so they could get used to how the trucks handle with plows on them. It also helps the drivers get ready for their routes by learning where medians and mailboxes are located.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

