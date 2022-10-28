ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Channel 3000

5 things to know for November 1: Ukraine, Paul Pelosi, Mississippi, Trump, Seoul

With the holiday travel surge right around the corner, some pilots are intensifying their push for better pay by insisting they will strike unless they get a new contract. Some Delta pilots say their contract is years out of date, while pilots at other airlines — especially regional carriers — have already negotiated substantial pay bumps amid crew and staffing shortages.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Channel 3000

Want a blue check mark on Twitter? It may soon cost you $19.99 a month

Twitter is considering offering verified accounts to users who are willing to pay $19.99 a month for a subscription service, and it may take away the coveted blue check marks of existing users if they don’t start paying for the product within 90 days, according to internal Twitter documents viewed by CNN.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

Biden visits Florida ahead of midterms; Migos rapper Takeoff dead; Taylor Swift makes history | Hot off the Wire podcast

President Joe Biden is using a visit to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

Opinion: Joe Biden’s Corvette challenge

It was the rematch the Powell family had been awaiting for six years. In 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden raced his 1967 Corvette Stingray — a wedding gift from his father — against former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who drove the 2015 model given to him by his children, on the CNBC show “Jay Leno’s Garage.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy