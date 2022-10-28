ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Rematch Added To Crown Jewel 2022

A new championship bout has been added to Crown Jewel 2022. Following their championship victory on the October 31 edition of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are set to defend their newly won belts against the team they took them from, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, at WWE Crown Jewel.
WWE RAW Results (10/31/22): Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Appear, Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (10/31/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, WWE celebrates Halloween as only they can. A beast will be present tonight as Brock Lesnar will appear just five nights at before he faces Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Also, Roman Reigns makes a final Monday Night Raw appearance before his championship defense against Logan Paul this Saturday.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21

- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
WWE SmackDown On FS1 Records Under One Million Viewers On 10/28

WWE SmackDown viewership is in for a special FS1 episode. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week's episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18...
Sami Zayn Discusses Getting The Bloodline To Crack Up During Segments

Sami Zayn is always feeling Ucey. Since being aligned with The Bloodline (Roman Reign, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa), Sami Zayn has gotten all four men to break character on-screen with comments, quips, stories, or dances. The most recent example happened on Friday's SmackDown when Sami proclaimed that Jey hasn't been "Ucey" recently, leading to everyone breaking and laughing.
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament

The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1): Imperium Faces Bloodline

WWE held a live event on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1) - Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet. - Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models...
WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results

Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
Odyssey Jones Discusses His Goals Upon NXT Return

Odyssey Jones is ready for the comeback. Jones returned to NXT television on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, bringing the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and has not competed on NXT television since December 2021.
Ava Raine Resents Claims That She Was Brainwashed By Joe Gacy

Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine became the first-ever 4th generation WWE Superstar when she debuted on WWE NXT television on Tuesday, October 25. One week later, she and the rest of Joe Gacy's Schism sat down with Vic Joseph and she explained why she made the decision to join the group.
AEW Has More Full-Time Signed Talent That Haven't Been Announced Yet

Willow Nightingale is all elite. AEW revealed officially that Willow had signed full-time with the company on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage. Fightful had learned recently that Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn't confirmed if it was tiered or full-time, but had it confirmed when she'd gained merch on the AEW shop. When Willow finished up with MLW, they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company. Fightful had also been told that as of this summer, indie promotions didn't seem to have to clear her bookings with AEW directly. Regardless, the reaction internally to Willlow's signing was very positive.
