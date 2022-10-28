Read full article on original website
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Rematch Added To Crown Jewel 2022
A new championship bout has been added to Crown Jewel 2022. Following their championship victory on the October 31 edition of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are set to defend their newly won belts against the team they took them from, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, at WWE Crown Jewel.
WWE RAW Results (10/31/22): Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Appear, Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (10/31/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, WWE celebrates Halloween as only they can. A beast will be present tonight as Brock Lesnar will appear just five nights at before he faces Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Also, Roman Reigns makes a final Monday Night Raw appearance before his championship defense against Logan Paul this Saturday.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21
- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
Sami Zayn & Bloodline Gets JUCEY, CM Punk & AEW Buy Out, WWE Crown Jewel Build | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 11 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Steve and Larson, and Emilio Sparks. The panelists discuss the eventual pay-off to Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline, the reported imminent buyout of CM Punk's AEW contract, the build to WWE Crown Jewel (Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul) and more.
Fightful Costume Party | WWE Raw Full Show Review 10/31/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) are in costume for the WWE Raw 10/31/22 post show!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on...
WWE SmackDown On FS1 Records Under One Million Viewers On 10/28
WWE SmackDown viewership is in for a special FS1 episode. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week's episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18...
Sami Zayn Discusses Getting The Bloodline To Crack Up During Segments
Sami Zayn is always feeling Ucey. Since being aligned with The Bloodline (Roman Reign, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa), Sami Zayn has gotten all four men to break character on-screen with comments, quips, stories, or dances. The most recent example happened on Friday's SmackDown when Sami proclaimed that Jey hasn't been "Ucey" recently, leading to everyone breaking and laughing.
Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
Halloween Edition Of WWE Raw Records Lowest Viewership Number Since May, Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/31. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 31 averaged 1.500 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.641 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since May 30. Monday's episode scored a 0.36...
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
R-Truth Appears To Have Suffered An Injury On 11/1 WWE NXT, Match With Grayson Waller Cut Short
R-Truth has suffered an apparent injury. R-Truth was scheduled to face Grayson Waller on the November 1 episode of NXT. Early into the scheduled match, R-Truth attempted a Vaulting Somersault Senton to the outside when he unfortunately slipped and landed on the concrete making minimal contact with his opponent, Truth immediately clutched his leg after the impact.
WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1): Imperium Faces Bloodline
WWE held a live event on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1) - Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet. - Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models...
WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/1): Toni Storm, Rey Fenix, Best Friends In Action
AEW Dark (11/1) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. The Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony) def. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn) Kip Sabian def. Dean Alexander. Nyla Rose def. Leva Bates. Marina Shafir...
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Evan Husney Addresses Rumors WWE Pressured Network To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring creator addresses rumors of the demise of the show. Dark Side of the Ring is on pause as creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener work on Tales from the Territories. Both shows are on VICE TV. Before the announcement of Tales from the Territories, there...
Matt Cardona: Without Z! True Long Island Story, There Would Be No BTE And No AEW
Ask and you shall receive. Matt Cardona has held many championships throughout his career, but the one that never leaves his side, unless he loses it, is the Internet Championship. The belt was created in 2011 on Z! True Long Island Story, which was a YouTube show created by Cardona during his WWE tenure.
Odyssey Jones Discusses His Goals Upon NXT Return
Odyssey Jones is ready for the comeback. Jones returned to NXT television on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, bringing the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and has not competed on NXT television since December 2021.
Brock Anderson Talks AEW Rampage Tag Match Against FTR, Reveals CM Punk Gave Him Advice Afterwards
Brock Anderson recalls his first time squaring off against FTR. On the January 28, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson teamed up to face FTR in tag team action. After teaming on episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation for months, this was Anderson and Johnson's first time wrestling together on television.
Ava Raine Resents Claims That She Was Brainwashed By Joe Gacy
Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine became the first-ever 4th generation WWE Superstar when she debuted on WWE NXT television on Tuesday, October 25. One week later, she and the rest of Joe Gacy's Schism sat down with Vic Joseph and she explained why she made the decision to join the group.
AEW Has More Full-Time Signed Talent That Haven't Been Announced Yet
Willow Nightingale is all elite. AEW revealed officially that Willow had signed full-time with the company on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage. Fightful had learned recently that Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn't confirmed if it was tiered or full-time, but had it confirmed when she'd gained merch on the AEW shop. When Willow finished up with MLW, they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company. Fightful had also been told that as of this summer, indie promotions didn't seem to have to clear her bookings with AEW directly. Regardless, the reaction internally to Willlow's signing was very positive.
