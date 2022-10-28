ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M Stops Using Kanye West’s ‘Power’ As Team Entrance Song

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Texas A&M will no longer use Kanye West ’s “Power” for the football team’s pregame entrance song, athletic director Ross Bjork revealed on Thursday (Oct. 27).

Instead, he revealed that the team will use “sound effects & Aggie Drum Line transitioning to the War Hymn.”

Ye made headlines earlier this month at his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week for wearing a shirt emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter” on its back, and featuring Black models in the shirt. The phrase is one that was adopted by neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

He also went on an aggressive anti-Semitic rant on social media. After posting that he was about to go “[defcon] 3” on “Jewish people” over the weekend of Oct. 8, he was temporarily restricted from using both Instagram and Twitter.

In a since-deleted Drink Champs interview, Ye declared offensive remarks, blaming the murder of George Floyd on fentanyl and claiming that Jewish people are “[owning] the Black voice” through Black people wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, “being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.”

Several companies — including The Gap, Balenciaga, Adidas and more — have already terminated their relationships and brand deals with the rapper.

In an Instagram post on Thursday morning (Oct 27) addressed to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel — who last week urged companies to stop working with West — the rapper who now goes by Ye wrote, “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With Biggest Week for an Album in 7 Years

Taylor Swift achieves her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Nov. 5) as Midnights arrives with the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years. The set launches with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 27, according to Luminate. The last album to tally a larger week was the debut frame of Adele’s 25, when it bowed with 3.482 million units (Dec. 12, 2015-dated chart). Related Taylor Swift Hits the Elusive Million Mark by Making 'Midnights' an Inescapable Event 10/30/2022 Midnights was released on Oct. 21 after being announced two months...
Billboard

