LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. The driver of the other car was also injured. The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Monday morning when an eastbound Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, driven by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO