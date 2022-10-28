Read full article on original website
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
wlds.com
Four Lincoln Land Singing Students Compete in National Competition
Four Lincoln Land Community College Music students studying voice competed at the National Association of Teachers of Singing Central Region Conference held Oct. 21-22 in Bourbonnais with college students from Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. Jack John Barham of Chatham qualified to advance to the national level in the classical tenor,...
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
newschannel20.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
wdbr.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
wlds.com
Cass County Board to Hold Truth In Taxation Hearing Next Week Over Health Department Levy
The Cass County Board will be holding a truth in taxation hearing next week. Board Chairman Michael Barnett says the County Health Department’s tax levy is being changed due to a one-time appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act: “Last year, Cass County received some ARPA funds, and we asked the County Health Department to reduce their tax levy. We wanted to reduce the overall real estate taxes for the county, and they graciously did. Then, we used the American Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse them. We reduced the Cass County Health Department levy by $128,000, and additionally, we reduced our general fund levy by $357,000. The following year, this year, of course the health department needed their $128,000, so we went ahead and included that. Of course, that was $128,000 more than 0 from the prior year, so that’s why this is happening.”
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
wlds.com
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
newschannel20.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
wlds.com
$2 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in I-72 Traffic Stop
An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis. According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66 on Interstate 72 at approximately 2:15 Monday afternoon on a Ford Econoline box truck.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
newschannel20.com
Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
wlds.com
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
wlds.com
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO
The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO. Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year. Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23...
