1 in 5 deaths of US adults 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, study shows
Alcohol use may be common, but that doesn't mean it's safe. Excessive drinking is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the US, a study found. Experts share how to curb the public health hazard.
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have...
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Fifteen percent of people who tested positive for the virus reported symptoms lasting longer than two months, according to a new study on the prevalence of long COVID symptoms among a representative sample of U.S. adults. Among people who tested positive for COVID-19 at least six...
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
Pre-pandemic, an estimated 1 in 8 total deaths among U.S. adults ages 20 to 64 were attributable to excessive alcohol use. And it accounted for 1 in 5 deaths among adults ages 20 to 49 between 2015 and 2019.
MedicalXpress
Young adults who experienced intimate partner violence may face higher cardiac risks later
Experiencing a violent encounter even once with an intimate partner or family member may increase a young adult's risk of having a heart attack, stroke or a heart failure hospitalization years later, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Long COVID development influenced by older age, gender, but vaccination can counter risk
Long COVID is prevalent among older adults and women, but the risk of developing persistent COVID-19 symptoms can be lowered through vaccination, according to a new study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. The World Health Organization defines long COVID as generally occurring three months after the onset of COVID-19,...
Marriage in trouble? Yale study finds it could make heart attack recovery slower
Marital stress – especially if it’s severe – may make it harder for younger adults to regain good physical and mental health following a heart attack, increasing the likelihood for chest pain and hospital readmission, a new study suggests. “Health care professionals need to be aware of personal factors that may contribute to cardiac recovery […]
Healthline
Your Guide to Staying Active in Older Adulthood
Before you start a new exercise routine, please be sure to consult with your doctor. Are you getting enough physical activity in your daily routine?. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines physical activity as any movement that uses energy and moves muscles. But research shows that the older...
Five hours’ sleep is tipping point for poor health, study suggests
Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests.Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.Based on the findings, published in the journal Plos Medicine, the researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours...
Quitting Smoking Before This Age Can Make Your Health Risks Comparable to People Who Have Never Smoked
Are you a cigarette smoker under the age of 35? If you quit now, your health risks could be comparable to those of someone who has never smoked, new research suggests. A study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open explored the benefits of smoking cessation among a survey pool of 551,000 U.S. adults. Participants included current smokers, former smokers, and “never smokers,” meaning people who had smoked less than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime. Researchers noted participants’ race, age, ethnicity, and sex when analyzing data. Across the board, they found that quitting smoking was associated with “a reduction in...
MedicalXpress
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
heart.org
Marital stress linked to worse recovery after heart attack
Marital stress among younger adults (ages 18-55 years) was linked to worse recovery after a heart attack, compared to couples with less stress. Couples with severe marital stress had worse physical and mental health than those with mild or no marital stress one year after a heart attack. The link...
EverydayHealth.com
Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. Adults Over 65 Has Dementia
Almost 1 in 10 U.S. adults ages 65 and older have dementia, and another 22 percent have mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment prevalence in more than 20 years. Researchers also found that people with MCI or dementia are more likely to...
A stressful marriage may harm your heart health, study finds
A new study of more than 1,500 adults in 30 states suggests there is a link between marital stress and a poorer recovery after a heart attack.
neurologylive.com
Insomnia-Related Symptoms Possibly Linked to Frequency of Alcohol and Cannabis Use in Late Adolescence
A longitudinal study showed that there were higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use in late adolescent stages who had poor sleep health. In a recent longitudinal latent class analysis study of 2995 late-growing adolescents, consistent poor sleep health was associated with higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use, as well as higher health consequences from substance use.1 This study was the first to use a latent class approach to identify the association of alcohol and cannabis use and adolescents.
