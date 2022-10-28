ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gillian May

Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
The Herald News

Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have...
MedicalXpress

Young adults who experienced intimate partner violence may face higher cardiac risks later

Experiencing a violent encounter even once with an intimate partner or family member may increase a young adult's risk of having a heart attack, stroke or a heart failure hospitalization years later, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
L.A. Weekly

How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues

View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Long COVID development influenced by older age, gender, but vaccination can counter risk

Long COVID is prevalent among older adults and women, but the risk of developing persistent COVID-19 symptoms can be lowered through vaccination, according to a new study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. The World Health Organization defines long COVID as generally occurring three months after the onset of COVID-19,...
Healthline

Your Guide to Staying Active in Older Adulthood

Before you start a new exercise routine, please be sure to consult with your doctor. Are you getting enough physical activity in your daily routine?. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines physical activity as any movement that uses energy and moves muscles. But research shows that the older...
The Independent

Five hours’ sleep is tipping point for poor health, study suggests

Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests.Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.Based on the findings, published in the journal Plos Medicine, the researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours...
SheKnows

Quitting Smoking Before This Age Can Make Your Health Risks Comparable to People Who Have Never Smoked

Are you a cigarette smoker under the age of 35? If you quit now, your health risks could be comparable to those of someone who has never smoked, new research suggests. A study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open explored the benefits of smoking cessation among a survey pool of 551,000 U.S. adults. Participants included current smokers, former smokers, and “never smokers,” meaning people who had smoked less than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime. Researchers noted participants’ race, age, ethnicity, and sex when analyzing data. Across the board, they found that quitting smoking was associated with “a reduction in...
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
heart.org

Marital stress linked to worse recovery after heart attack

Marital stress among younger adults (ages 18-55 years) was linked to worse recovery after a heart attack, compared to couples with less stress. Couples with severe marital stress had worse physical and mental health than those with mild or no marital stress one year after a heart attack. The link...
EverydayHealth.com

Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. Adults Over 65 Has Dementia

Almost 1 in 10 U.S. adults ages 65 and older have dementia, and another 22 percent have mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment prevalence in more than 20 years. Researchers also found that people with MCI or dementia are more likely to...
neurologylive.com

Insomnia-Related Symptoms Possibly Linked to Frequency of Alcohol and Cannabis Use in Late Adolescence

A longitudinal study showed that there were higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use in late adolescent stages who had poor sleep health. In a recent longitudinal latent class analysis study of 2995 late-growing adolescents, consistent poor sleep health was associated with higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use, as well as higher health consequences from substance use.1 This study was the first to use a latent class approach to identify the association of alcohol and cannabis use and adolescents.

