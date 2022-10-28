ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, ME

WGME

Etna man found safe after Silver Alert

ETNA (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Public Safety says that Joseph Nolin has been found safe. Nolin was reported missing after being last seen checking game cameras Sunday morning. He was found safe around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
ETNA, ME
WGME

Maranacook Community Middle and High schools closed Monday due to threat

READFIELD, Maine -- Maranacook Community Middle and High schools are closed on Monday after a violent threat was made. RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette says they received an anonymous text message Sunday afternoon that threatened violence at the high school. The district contacted police to help determine the legitimacy of...
READFIELD, ME
WGME

Proposed gender identity policy causes controversy in Oxford Hills

SOUTH PARIS (WGME)-- A proposed new policy over students' gender identity and what parents are told about it is creating controversy in Oxford Hills. The district is holding a public forum on this issue Tuesday night at the High School at 6 p.m. in response to community concerns. "We have...
OXFORD, ME
WGME

Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges

AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Grand opening announced for new Target location in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) – The grand opening for the new Target store in Auburn is set for November 6. The store is located at 603 Center Street. “We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Auburn community," said Kayla Chaloge, store director of the new Auburn Center Street Target store. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across essentials, kids, grocery and much more, as well as a convenient CVS pharmacy and Starbucks location. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt services – readywithina couple ofhours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail.”
AUBURN, ME

