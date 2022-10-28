AUBURN (WGME) – The grand opening for the new Target store in Auburn is set for November 6. The store is located at 603 Center Street. “We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Auburn community," said Kayla Chaloge, store director of the new Auburn Center Street Target store. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across essentials, kids, grocery and much more, as well as a convenient CVS pharmacy and Starbucks location. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt services – readywithina couple ofhours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail.”

AUBURN, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO