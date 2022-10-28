DISORDERLY: An officer assigned to the Greenville City Schools K-8 building was contacted by a reporting person stating a student was threatening another student and had a knife on his person. The complainant advised the threatening student advised he was in a bad mood and showed him his knife. The complainant advised the threatening student advised him he was going to use it on another male student. Officers immediately located the threatening student and retrieved the knife out of his pants pocket. The threatening male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and suspended from school for having a weapon.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO