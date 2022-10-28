Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
wktn.com
HCSO Receives Grant from Ohio Traffic Safety Office
The Ohio Department of Public Safety, Traffic Safety Office has awarded over $22 million for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities. Almost 180 grants were awarded to 140 local agencies in 68 counties to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety...
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
Clark County Solid Waste, Food Bank team up to hold recycling event this month
SPRINGFIELD — Later this month, the Clark County Solid Waste District and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties are teaming up to hold a free recycling event that will benefit the hungry and the planet. During America Recycles Day on November 17, televisions can...
wktn.com
Vehicle Thefts Under Investigation by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county, occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody earlier today (11/1/22). The investigation is continuing. As always, vehicle...
Daily Advocate
Deputies make arrests in store-n-lock thefts
TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives have recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous store-n-lock facilities in Piqua and the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County jail are Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua.
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
Times-Bulletin
Several fire departments respond to pole barn fire
OHIO CITY — Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pole barn fire at 13832 Mendon Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. Mutual aid was called for almost immediately. Van Wert, Middle Point, and Rockford Fire Departments all responded with manpower and tankers, and Van Wert provided an additional engine. CERT, which services all of Van Wert County, also responded to the scene.
wktn.com
Community Trick of Treat Event at ONU Tuesday
After Halloween is over, you will still be able to show off your costume one more time. Ohio Northern University is holding a Community Trick or Treat on the campus in Ada tomorrow. It will be held from 6 until 7 Tuesday evening. Enter through the Main Street and College...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
DISORDERLY: An officer assigned to the Greenville City Schools K-8 building was contacted by a reporting person stating a student was threatening another student and had a knife on his person. The complainant advised the threatening student advised he was in a bad mood and showed him his knife. The complainant advised the threatening student advised him he was going to use it on another male student. Officers immediately located the threatening student and retrieved the knife out of his pants pocket. The threatening male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and suspended from school for having a weapon.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
‘Do you recognize this person?’ Springfield police search for a man connected with a theft
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are in search of a man connected to a theft at Walmart on North Bechtle Avenue late Sunday night, October 30th. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (937) 324-7715. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case
WAPAKONETA — The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend. On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
wktn.com
Two Men Arrested After Pursuit that Started in Findlay
Two men were arrested after a pursuit with Findlay Police officers early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to Best Buy Distribution to investigate a theft in progress complaint. Officers located one of the suspects vehicles as it pulled out of the grass from in front of...
Brush fire spreads to Tipp City business
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as a simple brush fire spread to a nearby building in Tipp City, causing thousands of dollars of damage to a local business. On Sunday, Oct. 30, crews from Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services responded to what was reported to be a field fire just before 4 […]
wktn.com
County Road 10 Reopened
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced a road opening. County Road 10, between Township 25 and Township Road 35, reopended today (November 1.) The stretch of road closed late last month for a culvert replacement project.
wktn.com
Wyandot County Fair to Fill Jr. Fair Data Entry Position
The Wyandot County Fair is hiring for the position of Jr Fair Data Entry. That is a part time position. .Preparing informational packets for advisors for the upcoming year. .and Updating and Maintaining the ShoWorks program. If you have any questions regarding the position, call the office at 419-294-4320. Resumes...
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
